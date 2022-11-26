New Qbs Could Boost These Rbs

The Thanksgiving holiday is meant to be a time of relaxation spent with friends and family, reflecting on what we are most grateful for in life. But it can also be a stressful time for fantasy football managers.

Week 12 is here, and if you’re sitting on the playoff bubble, not only is winning a must, but every point makes a difference. Three matches are already on the books this week, and if you were up against Josh Allen or Justin Jefferson, you might find yourself losing and needing a spark. Luckily, this latest round of quarterback changes has opened the door to possibilities for you.

Zach Wilson’s Jets benching in favor of Mike White has been well heralded, but there are other changes worth noting for the fancy. Sam Darnold will replace an ineffective Baker Mayfield in Carolina, and Bryce Perkins could replace the concussed Matthew Stafford. Those who need help in PPR formats now have three running backs who can earn a spot in your starting rosters.

Michael Carter New York Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Welcome to the world of check-downs and apartment passes. As James Robinson continues to adapt to the Jets offense, Michael Carter not only remains the team leader in the backfield, but gains even more value with White under center. Last season, during a four-game streak with White at quarterback, just over 30 percent of passing targets went to running backs. To give you a better perspective, the running backs corps average 13 targets per game. This is a huge increase in value.

With Darnold under center and Perkins a possibility, you need to take another look at Chuba Hubbard and Kyren Williams, both of whom are likely on your waiver feed. Neither has much value with regular gunslingers, but given their relative inexperience, struggling offensive lines and tough defensive matchups, both should see a strong share of goals. this week. Where there was once minimal value, you could find saving grace.

When you find yourself scratching and collecting points and wins, you have to seek help in unusual places. Players off the waiver wire will rarely get you out of a jam, but you should go all out. Carter, Hubbard and Williams are hard to trust normally, but these backup quarterbacks are going to help you turn this trash can into a fantastic treasure.

