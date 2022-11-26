New San Francisco pavilion represents milestone for female tech executives

Chief, the women’s executive platform, opened a new clubhouse in San Francisco this week. Chief

In a bustling apartment building in New York’s Flatiron District, two female executives who work at separate companies discuss marketing strategies for their prospective companies. Beside them, three retired women in their sixties share a champagne toast. Across the room, several other women, seated at simple wooden tables, have their heads bowed to their laptops. “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston plays in the background. “I’m in the middle of a career transition,” says one woman to another she just met at the nearby bar. She says she works for Cushman & Wakefield but is considering a career change from her work in human resources. “I’ve worked at big companies for too long and I think it’s time to move on to something smaller,” she continued. “Covid got us all in,” the other woman said, nodding pleasantly. It may look like a typical professional networking environment, but one thing about this building is different: there’s not a single man in sight.

On the opposite coast, a counterpart executive clubhouse has just opened in San Francisco and it has great significance beyond its four walls. Start-up Chief launched an exclusive networking platform for female executives in 2019 and saw a resurgence in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. It then opened physical clubhouse spaces in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Men are allowed to enter but the members are exclusively female executives. Earlier this year, Chief received a $100 million Series B investment led by Alphabet’s venture capital arm CapitalG with the intention of using the money to open a new club where the founders say they had the greatest demand: the San Francisco Bay Area.

The newly opened clubhouse is located next to the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco’s Financial District. Silicon Valley was the most requested by members, said founders Lindsay Kaplan and Carolyn Childers. The region is home to 2,000 local members working for Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Zoom, and Stanford, among others. The 8,600 square foot space includes a full-service bar with specialty coffee, open lounge space, meeting rooms, private call booths, and a mother’s room. All of Chief’s club artwork comes from the female-run company Uprise Art, founded by member Tze Chun. Over 300 members attended the launch event at the San Francisco clubhouse. The members flew in for the opening night of the clubhouse in late October. Some arrived directly from the airport. “So exciting!” said a woman rolling a suitcase as she greeted Childers and Kaplan with hugs. “I f—–g deserved this,” Kaplan recalled of another saying. Susan Cevallos Coleman, Global Vice President of GoPro, attended the opening night. “I just looked around and had a moment,” Coleman said. “You have a deep feeling that this is a first,” said Attica Jaques, global brand marketing manager at Google, who also attended the opening night.

A month after the opening of the San Francisco Chief Club, the women say they already see it as a milestone that is more than just a new building. Silicon Valley has always had the highest homogeneous population density which favored white males in the executive ranks. It has also been historically hostile to women, as exclusive “boys clubs” have long outgrown the global tech epicenter. Unlike other nearby clubhouses like the Battery, Chief’s new clubhouse is a place designed just for them. “I know deeply the sentiment of the white male-led tech industry,” Jacques said. “It’s interesting to come full circle and it’s long overdue.”

Jacques, a San Francisco native who returned to San Francisco from New York in 2019, said, “We tend to always feel like we have to sit at the table if it’s not there, so we have builds a muscle around it. .” Coleman added: “Women who have managed to get to where we are now can influence young women who may be hesitant to dip their toes in the lake because what they read is that it’s not may not be a friendly place for them.” “But when I walk into the Chief space, that premise that the technology is proprietary no longer seems true,” she said. Coleman, who has spent her career working in technology auditing in Silicon Valley since the early 2000s at Sun Microsystems, said she looks forward to using the space as a central meeting place for her core of Chief members dispersed throughout the Bay Area. Jacques said she looked forward to networking happy hours and scheduling speakers. The platform hosted a virtual event with speaker Melinda French Gates in early November, which around 2,000 Chief members tuned into. “It was the physical manifestation that I got,” Coleman said after the opener. “I’ve seen so many amazing women, including one I worked with three companies ago.” The Covid-19 pandemic boosted Chief’s business as women flocked to Chief’s platform, which served as a support system during a time of loneliness, the members said. More than 12,000 senior executives have signed at more than 8,500 companies, including HBO, American Express, Nike, Google, Goldman Sachs, NASA and Apple. Annual membership starts at $5,800 for women at the vice president level and $7,900 for senior executives. Approximately 70% of members are sponsored by their employer. With the backing of Alphabet’s venture capital arm and a business model that relies on subscription to its digital platform, it’s more sustainable than a real estate-focused company like The Wing, which has been constrained to close its doors this summer. The platform has a massive waiting list of 60,000 people, but Childers and Kaplan say they should be able to start vetting candidates faster now that the company has extra cash to hire people. and develop technology.

