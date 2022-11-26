Newsom says no to 2024 White House bid and will support Biden’s re-election

Gavin Newsom has told President Biden he supports his re-election campaign scheduled for 2024.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California, who in recent years has boosted his profile as a future White House contender, told President Joe Biden on election night that he does not anticipate a primary challenge in 2024, according to Politico’s Jonathan Martin. .

Newsom “informed everyone in the White House”, ranging “from the chief of staff to the first lady”, of his intentions, he revealed to Martin – and was firmly behind the president’s expected re-election bid.

During a trip to Washington, DC last summer, he wanted Ron Klain and Jill Biden to know he was “all in” for the president’s 2024 plans.

“I’m all for it, count me in,” Newsom told the pair, during his chat with Martin.

“He didn’t just beat Trump once, I think he can beat him again,” the governor said of Biden. “I hope he runs, I will support him enthusiastically.”

Newsom, who was easily reelected to a second term as governor this month after winning his 2018 gubernatorial election in a landslide and also defeating a 2021 recall election bid, appeared on the national stage as a fervent promoter of the values ​​of the Democratic Party.

This year, Newsom encouraged Democrats to be bold on their platform and communicate more effectively with voters about their policies, including abortion rights. And he has publicly feuded with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who could potentially launch a 2024 presidential bid against former President Donald Trump.

But the high-profile nature of Newsom’s remarks led many to believe he was plotting his own candidacy in 2024, which left him frustrated.

“It’s frustrating because I have so much reverence and respect not only for the president but the vice president is an old friend, for all those interesting things you all like to write about, we’ve known each other for 25 years “said Newsom, who also mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California state attorney general and U.S. senator.

Newsom then said he would not run for president in 2024 even if Biden changed course and withdrew from a re-election bid, but the governor did not rule out a 2028 campaign, according to the interview. with Martin.

The California governor, one of the younger generation leaders in the Democratic Party, has been outspoken in criticizing the party, something many progressives are crying out for – with many grassroots activists frustrated by the fact that party leaders aren’t on the offensive against the GOP more often.

Newsom declared California “a true state of freedom” while speaking with reporters, touting the Golden State against states that enacted a series of abortion restrictions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court last summer.

In the midterm elections, California voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that amended the state constitution to guarantee reproductive freedom.