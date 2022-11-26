NHS cancer care will be seriously disrupted by nurses’ strike | NHS

Cancer care will be cut short, leaving patients unable to receive some treatments, when the first in a planned series of nurses’ strikes begins next month.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is set to finalize which areas of cancer services will be affected and protected when nurses go on strike on December 15 and 20, the first in the union’s 106-year history.

Cancer care involves many types of procedures, including diagnostic tests such as scans and x-rays, chemotherapy or radiation therapy sessions, and emergency surgery to remove tumors.

RCN members voted to strike at most hospitals and other NHS care providers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on those days, in what union sources say was a show of force for ministers over their demand for a 5% pay rise above inflation.

Senior sources said the strike was expected to last 12 hours on both days – likely between 8am and 8pm.

The unprecedented work stoppage will severely disrupt care and is likely to be the first in a series of strikes over the winter and spring by NHS staff, including junior doctors and paramedics.

Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the RCN, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Friday that “services such as oncology will be waived or exempt from strike action”, but added that he was too early to clarify whether services such as scanners and other controls would stop or continue.

Asked about colonoscopies, a diagnostic test used to detect bowel cancer, Cullen said, “All the details are being worked out.”

But in an apparent admission that some cancer care would be suspended on strike days, she added: ‘Services that are not considered life support or emergency services will not be waived. Those who fit into these particular descriptions will be waived.

The RCN has nearly completed a detailed list of which services across the full range of NHS medical care will be affected and which will not. He is due to finalize this list early next week ahead of meetings where he will brief NHS bodies in each of the three countries.

Pat Cullen, director of the Royal College of Nursing: “Nurses are tired of being taken for granted, tired of low pay and dangerous levels of staff.” Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

The MRC said it had confirmed the dates after the UK government rejected its offer of formal and detailed negotiations as an alternative to the strike.

“Ministers have had over two weeks since we confirmed that our members felt such injustice they would strike for the first time,” Cullen said. “My offer of formal negotiations was declined and instead ministers opted for strike action.

“They have the power and the means to stop this by opening serious talks that address our dispute. Nurses are tired of being taken for granted, tired of low salaries and dangerous staffing levels, tired of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.

The strikes come after a series of individual ballots in NHS trusts and councils, rather than a single national ballot.

In more than 40% of hospitals, mental health services and community services in England, nurses will not have the right to strike because turnout was too low in these polls. Actions can, however, take place in all health boards in Northern Ireland and in all but one of Wales.

Cullen said the UK government had chosen strikes over listening to nurses, adding: ‘If you turn your back on nurses, you turn your back on patients.’

She said she did not recognize figures put forward by the Health Secretary suggesting the RCN’s wage demands amounted to a 19.2 per cent pay rise costing £10billion a year.

“Whether [the health secretary Steve] Barclay wants to meet me, walk around the table and stop pirouetting and start talking, he can avoid those strikes,” she said. “But my door is wide open night and day. I will make myself and my team available on behalf of our healthcare staff. »

The RCN said that despite a pay rise of around £1,400 given this summer, experienced nurses were 20% worse off in real terms due to successive awards below inflation since 2010. It said that the economic case for paying nurses fairly was clear. when billions of pounds were spent on agency staff to fill labor gaps.

He said that in the past year 25,000 UK nurses left the Nursing and Midwifery Council register, with poor pay contributing to staff shortages across the country, which he said he was affecting patient safety. There are 47,000 unfilled registered nursing positions in the NHS in England alone.

Wes Streeting, the Shadow Health Secretary, said: “Why the hell is the Health Secretary refusing to negotiate with the nurses? Patients already cannot be treated in time. A strike is the last thing they need, but the government lets it happen. Patients will never forgive conservatives for this negligence.

Barclay said he was “tremendously grateful” for the nurses’ hard work and he deeply regretted the strike. However, he refused to open formal talks and called the MRC’s demands “unaffordable”.

“Our priority is to ensure patient safety,” he said. “The NHS has proven plans in place to minimize disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate.”