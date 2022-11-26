Opponents score at breakneck pace on smashed Giants defense – The Denver Post

Injuries caught up with the Giants defense and Wink Martindale’s unit hit a wall.

The Giants have allowed an average of 28.6 points per game in their three losses in the last four games.

They hadn’t allowed 25 points to an opponent in their first seven games, and in the last four games they’ve given up 27 to Seattle, 31 to Detroit and 28 to Dallas.

In the other game, Houston Texans QB Davis Mills — who was just benched for backup Kyle Allen — threw 319 yards on the Giants defense and diced them in the second half. Only two turnovers in the red zone held Houston to 16 points.

Kayvon Thibodeaux said no one is using injuries as an excuse.

“If you feel shorthanded, you’re going to lose every time,” he said after the 28-20 Thanksgiving Day loss to Dallas. “So for us, it doesn’t matter who comes in and who has to make plays. We all trust each other.”

Still, the absences of top outside corners Adoree Jackson (MCL right sprain) and Fabian Moreau (oblique) were impossible to ignore in Thursday’s second half.

Safety Julian Love and corner Rodarius Williams both intercepted Dak Prescott in the first half. And Nick McCloud, Cor’Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes, Williams, Jason Pinnock and Love fought hard at the back.

But playing reserves as starters behind a suspect linebacking corps, with Micah McFadden and Tae Crowder rotating alongside Jaylon Smith, made an unsustainable product.

They had no answer for Cowboys leading receiver CeeDee Lamb (six catches, 106 yards) or Dallas tight ends, which accounted for three touchdowns — two received by Dalton Schultz and one by Peyton Hendershot.

The defense is expected to roll back injured reserve rusher Azeez Ojulari with a calf injury next week against Washington. But the magic of Martindale can only hide so much.

They are still safe Xavier McKinney (left hand) due to his week-long crash in Cabo.

All of the Giants’ defensive strengths suddenly turned into weaknesses on Thursday.

Leonard Williams cited four things that were subpar against the Cowboys: their work on third down, in the red zone, against the run and in the penalty department.

Dallas was 7 for 11 on third down and 4 for 4 in the red zone. The Cowboys had 169 rushing yards. And the Giants defense committed four penalties.

Holmes committed three: one for illegal contact, one for detention and one for pass interference. Williams calls pass interference committed in coverage.

“They’re professionals too,” Holmes said of the Cowboys’ receivers. “You have to adopt this mindset of [there’s] some things you can’t get mad about. Some things cannot shake your confidence or your belief in yourself. It was just what it was.

Jackson’s long-term absence — after being injured returning a punt against the Lions — will continue to hamper the Giants’ ability to handle top receivers like Washington’s Terry McLaurin and the dynamic Philadelphia Eagles duo. consisting of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Nor is the Giants offense a unit designed to score 30 points per game, even when Saquon Barkley is producing, which he isn’t at all right now.

Williams said it was at least a good sign the Giants showed resilience.

“I think the defense showed a lot of the tenacity, the fight, the drive and the will that you want to see in a team,” he said. “Even though we were losing, we didn’t knock each other down. We continued to fight. And that’s the kind of fight you’ll need in the long run.

The team also has nine days between games to rest. So hopefully they can heal some injuries (they lost Flott to a concussion on Thursday).

But the Giants understood how “unacceptable” this performance was. It was a word Smith and Williams both used to describe how they failed to finish.

“It bothered me. It bothered us all,” Thibodeaux said. “Just being there at half time and then the game slips away from us. It’s Thanksgiving. It’s a big day for everyone. We dreamed of playing this type of day so [doesn’t] feeling good when you can’t get the result you want.

Hoping for the return of the starters

Brian Daboll fired the players on Friday and canceled their conference calls. He also moved his Zoom call earlier to a time when most local media roving was transiting home from Texas.

But he took 19 questions from those who could do it. And he seemed optimistic the team could recover four injured players against Washington: Ojulari, right tackle Evan Neal (MCL sprain), left guard Ben Bredeson (PCL sprain) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) .

Daboll has continued to shrug off any questions about Odell Beckham Jr., even though the free agent wide receiver plans to begin his visiting tour with the Giants next week.

“I’m going to keep it in-house for now,” Daboll said. “That’s kind of where we are. I will talk to [GM] Joe [Schoen] here. Joe is on the road in some schools. So Joe and I will see each other later today.

