Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ ‘Fame’ Singer Irene Cara Dies at 63, Rep Says

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer of “Fame” and “Flashdance”, has died at the age of 63, her publicist announced on Friday evening.

Cara died at her home in Florida of an undisclosed cause.

His publicist confirmed his death to Eyewitness News.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” wrote publicist Judith A. Moose.

Cara was trained in music, dance, and theater as a child and appeared on stage and television, including appearances on PBS and on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show,” at a young age in the 1970s.

But she rose to fame when she was cast in the musical “Fame” in 1980. She was first cast as a dancer, but later wrote the role of Coco Hernandez for her and she sang the title song.

She was nominated for two Grammys after “Fame”, for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Artist.

Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, July 2, 1990. AP Photo/Nick Ut

She went on to win a Grammy and an Academy Award in 1984 with the title track to “Flashdance,” the film starring Jennifer Beals as an aspiring dancer.

She continued her dual career as an actress and musician, appearing in films such as “DC Cab” and “City Heat” and various TV shows. She has also performed in plays and musicals.

“Irene’s family has requested confidentiality while she processes her grief,” Moose wrote. “He was a magnificently gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through his music and movies.”