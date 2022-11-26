Pin 0 Shares

35-year-old rapper OT Genasis on the “No Jumper” podcast decided to brag about how he knocked his fellow rapper DDG unconscious during a party 5 years ago. OT Genasis claimed the then 19-year-old DDG defied his orders and entered his bedroom during the party, so when informed, he rushed in and punched DDG, leaving him… Read More »OT Genasis Brags About Punching 19-year-old Rapper DDG And Leaving Him Unconscious

The post OT Genasis Brags About Punching 19-year-old Rapper DDG And Leaving Him Unconscious appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.