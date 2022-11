It’s still a rite of passage.

Black Friday isn’t what it used to be, but remains a time when family and friends get together and kick off the holiday season.

To those who wish to carry on the tradition, we say — shop around!

Nicola Dwather, left, and Nicky Bishop, from the UK, and other shoppers wait to enter the Tommy Hilfiger store on Black Friday at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Shoppers came in droves on Thanksgiving night for Black Friday deals at Commerce’s Citadel Outlets. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Customers at the Glendale Galleria Friday morning. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

The Naybe family of Irvine take a break from a shopping spree at South Coast Plaza Friday in Costa Mesa. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Shoppers take advantage of exclusive Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving night at Commerce’s Citadel Outlets. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Shoppers are looking for Black Friday deals at South Coast Plaza on Friday mornings in Costa Mesa. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Kevin Guerrero, left, and Rafael Guerrero with their shopping bags at Glendale Galleria on Black Friday. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

On Friday, buyers are looking for deals at the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Shoppers head to Citadel Outlets on Black Friday for Thanksgiving night deals. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Santa Claus takes the escalator to work on Black Friday at the Glendale Galleria. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Black Friday shoppers are treated to festive decorations throughout the South Coast Plaza. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Customers line up for a ride on the carousel on Black Friday at the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Loaded with merchandise, customers line up to pay for their wares at JCPenney at the Glendale Galleria. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)