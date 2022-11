A pilot died in a small plane crash Friday night in suburban McHenry County, authorities said.

The plane, an EA-300LC, crashed around 5:15 p.m. near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. The pilot, who was the sole occupant on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been called in to investigate. Additional information is expected to be provided on Saturday.