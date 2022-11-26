Pittsburgh Pirates and 1B Carlos Santana agree to one-year, $6.7 million deal

First baseman Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a one-year, $6.7 million contract, pending the results of a physical exam, sources familiar with the matter tell ESPN. .

Santana, 36, finished with a league average OPS last year, hitting 0.202/0.316/0.376 between stints with the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals. But his expected numbers, based on how hard he hit the ball (an 81st percentile exit speed) and his elite walk rate (97th percentile), projected much better results, which boosted his market.

Plus, no one was moved by a higher percentage last year than Santana, who had his defense changed in 356 of his 362 left-handed batting appearances. With the change ban coming in 2023, the Santana hitting the switch could see a significant upside.



After a mid-season trade to the Mariners, Santana has quickly become a leader, something of the Pirates – whose oldest player on the 40-man roster is 31-year-old Ji-Man Choi, for whom they traded more early this winter – Desperately needed.

Santana is entering his 14th season and has a career .242/.359/.432 with 278 home runs and 925 RBIs. He will join Pirates manager Derek Shelton, who was the major league hitting coach for Cleveland when Santana joined the organization on a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008.

Always a strong defensive first baseman, Santana is best known for his discipline and power at the plate. He posted walk rates of more than 13% in every major league season and hit at least 18 homers in each of his 11 full years in the major leagues.

The Pirates, whose payroll was in baseball’s bottom five this year for the fifth straight season, are still expected to add via free agency or trades this winter, a young core led by center fielder Bryan Reynolds, the stop- short Oneil Cruz and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. Starter Mitch Keller and closest David Bednar are anticipating the arrival of receiver Henry Davis, second baseman Nick Gonzales and right-hander Quinn Priester.