Poland vs Saudi Arabia, 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights: Robert Lewandowski plays with a goal and assists as Poland beat Saudi Arabia

Poland vs Saudi Arabia, 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights: Robert Lewandowski starred with a goal and an assist as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a Group C game at the Education City Stadium on Saturday. The Polish captain netted his side’s first goal which was converted by Piotr Zielinski in the first half, before scoring his first-ever World Cup goal late in the second half to give the three points to his team. With the victory, Poland climbed to the top of Group C, with Mexico due to face Argentina later in the day. (MATCH-CENTER)

POLXI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Bielik, Frankowski, Milik, Lewandowski

SAUXI: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi, Al Burayk, Alanjei, Al Malki, Kanno, Al Brikan, Al Dawsari, Al Sehri

Here are the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2022 football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia straight from the Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan:

