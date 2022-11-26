Police: Ex-spouse kills 2, injures 2 in Houston

HOUSTON– A man suspected of being a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and injuring two others Thursday night.

A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy was in stable condition in a hospital, Houston Police Department Deputy Chief Patricia Cantu said.

Police did not identify the suspect and an arrest was not immediately made, but Cantu said the shooter is believed to be the former spouse of the woman who was killed.

“Families were celebrating, they had just finished eating. The suspect, who is known to be the deceased woman’s ex-husband, entered through the back door and began shooting at people inside the house,” Cantu said.

“There were four other people inside the house. As soon as they heard the shots, they ran to the bedrooms to get to safety,” Cantu said. “The suspect fired several bullets and even reloaded his weapon at the scene.”

The shooting was a “domestic incident”, Cantu said.

Friends were invited to dinner and police were unsure if the victims were related or who owned the house, Cantu said.