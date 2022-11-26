Prime suspect in Walmart shooting left note to God, police say

The prime suspect in the mass shooting that killed six people at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Va., left a “death note” addressed to God on his phone, police said Friday.

Andre Bing, 31, said his actions were unplanned, but things fell into place as if he were directed by Satan, in the rambling memo released Friday by the Chesapeake Police Department. Bing added that he did not listen to the Holy Spirit.

In the document, Bing also said he lost his dignity after his phone was hacked.

By signing, he asked God’s forgiveness for what he was about to do.

Police said in a statement they found the note when “detectives conducted a forensic analysis of the suspect’s phone who was at the scene.”

The force could not say when the note was written, and the motive for the fatal shooting was not immediately clear.

Bing, a longtime Walmart employee, opened fire at the store on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring several others before dying of a self-inflicted wound.

He was found dead in a rest room with two other dead, the city of Chesapeake tweeted Wednesday. another victim was found dead near the front of the store and the three other victims were rushed to local hospitals but later died of their injuries, city officials said.

“The suspect used a 9mm handgun,” police said in a Friday statement, adding that it was “purchased legally from a local store” on Tuesday morning.

A box of ammunition “and various objects referring to the 9mm handgun” were also found at his home, the statement said.

Two people remained in hospital, one in critical condition, while the condition of the other improved, the statement added.

Asked by The Associated Press to comment on Bing’s memo, Walmart said in a statement, “Nothing can justify the deaths of innocent people. We continue to focus on grieving families and supporting our associates during this difficult time. . »

In a separate statement Wednesday, Walmart said Bing was an overnight shift manager who had worked for the company since 2010.

Describing Bing as “strange”, Shaundrayia Reese, 27, also said on Wednesday that she worked at the store from late 2014 to 2018, spending her four years working with him on the night stock shift.

She said Bing “didn’t do social media” and in a video she once took of her co-workers, Bing “sort of stepped aside” to avoid being filmed.

However, Reese said that while he “was a little quirky,” he didn’t talk about violence.

A vigil for those who died in the shooting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at City Park in Chesapeake “so we can honor the victims and mourn together,” the city of Chesapeake said in a tweet.

“Today our focus is only on those injured in Tuesday’s tragic event, but the police investigation continues,” the city said.