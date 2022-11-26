Putin tells Russian mothers of fallen soldiers in Ukraine he shares their pain

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met more than a dozen mothers of soldiers who serve in Ukraine or died in a war that began nine months ago with the invasion of Moscow in February.

Addressing them ahead of Mother’s Day, celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of November, Mr Putin said on Friday that their service and sacrifice during the “special military operation” in Ukraine was not in vain.

“I would like you to know that I, and all of the country’s leaders, share your pain,” he said, appearing at times breathless during a meeting broadcast on Russian television. “We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son, especially for a mother. We will do everything to make sure you don’t feel forgotten.

Russian reservists who were called up for service were killed in large numbers during frontal assaults on well-established Ukrainian defense areas around the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, British military intelligence officials said other raw troops near the village of Svatove in Luhansk Oblast came under heavy shelling from Ukrainian artillery after being ordered to dig a system trenches in the area.

“The Kremlin will likely be concerned that a growing number of families of reservists are willing to risk arrest protesting the conditions in which their loved ones are serving,” the UK Ministry of Defense said on Twitter. .

Some Russian mothers criticized Mr Putin for talking to carefully selected family members who asked pre-agreed questions.

“Do you have the courage to meet us face to face, openly, not with pre-agreed women and mothers who are in your pocket, but with real women who have traveled from different cities here to meet you? We await your response,” Olga Tsukanova of the Mothers and Wifes Council told messaging site Telegram, according to Reuters.

Moscow has confirmed that more than 200,000 Russian reservists have been drafted into the country’s armed forces since Mr Putin ordered a partial mobilization in September. The move proved controversial in Russia, sparking protests that were put down with great force and an exodus out of the country by tens of thousands of men eligible for conscription.

“Their deployment is often characterized by confusion over eligibility for service, inadequate personal training and equipment, and commitment to highly attritional combat missions,” British military officials tweeted. “Many are forced to serve with serious and chronic health conditions.”

Mr Putin has told Russian mothers they should not believe negative news about the conditions their soldiers face in Ukraine, calling the internet a paradise for “fakes, lies and deceit”.

“You can’t trust everything you see out there. It’s always been that way,” he said. “Information is also a weapon, and information attacks are an effective way to fight.”