Rachel Campos-Duffy: Biden Would Prefer Child Labor In Africa, As Opposed To Well-Paying Jobs In The United States

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy asks why no one talks about Democrats’ green policies related to overseas child labor on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: A party that’s pro-abortion, pro-CRT, and pro-lockdown can’t be pro-kids. What if I told you that Democratic policies are hurting children far beyond our borders? What if I told you that that of Joe Biden program fuels child slave labor 8,000 miles away?

Let me explain. From the day Biden took office, Democrats have had one goal: to go green. Biden shut down our pipelines and started doling out billions to his friends to build solar panels and wind turbines. They told us that if we couldn’t afford gas prices, just buy a brand new $67,000 electric car. But what they didn’t tell us is how these electric cars are built. It turns out that these lithium-ion batteries need cobalt, and most of the world’s cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa. Who extracts this cobalt? Small children.

…

This is where solar panels come from. This is where electric cars come from. The labor of child slaves. Why is nobody talking about it? This is a humanitarian crisis funded by our taxes, and who is running these child slave mines? China, of course. They take all that cobalt back to china to build batteries that they sell to us for a premium. Democrats are okay with slave labor if it gets Big Green going.

