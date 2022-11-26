rocket fire targeted US base south of Hassaké – RT in French

Two rocket fires targeted the American base of al-Chaddadeh in northeastern Syria, south of the governorate of Hassaké, announced the American military command in the Middle East (Centcom). The origin of the shots is not known.

The US military command in the Middle East (Centcom) informed on November 26 that two rocket attacks had targeted the US base in al-Chaddadeh (south of Hassakeh governorate) in northeastern Syria the previous evening. . The attack, which targeted the forces of the international coalition around 10:30 p.m., did not cause any casualties or damage to the base, according to the same source.

Centcom did not say where the fire came from, coming as Kurdish positions in northern Syria have been targeted by a series of Turkish airstrikes since November 20.

“Attacks of this kind endanger the civilian population and coalition forces and undermine the hard-won security and stability of Syria and the region,” said Centcom spokesman Col. Joe Buccino.

On November 17, the US military reported a rocket attack on a coalition base in al-Omar (east), where Syria’s largest oil field is located.

Turkey attacks Kurdish lines

On November 22, a Turkish strike against a joint base of Kurdish forces and the international anti-jihadist coalition in northeastern Syria put American forces in danger, according to Centcom. A Turkish drone bombed the base, killing two Kurdish fighters.

Turkey says it is determined to secure its border, claiming that the attack that left six dead and 81 injured in the heart of Istanbul on November 13 was ordered from Kobané, in northern Syria, which the Kurds have denied .

Ankara claims to have targeted since November 20 positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its allies of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the dominant component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF, an alliance dominated by the Kurds).

The SDF had spearheaded the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group driven from its strongholds in Syria in 2019.