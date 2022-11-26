Roman coins once thought to be fake are now seen as the only evidence of an obscure Roman imperial claimant

Scientists have determined that four 3rd-century Roman coins found in 18th-century Romania, once believed to be forgeries, are not only authentic, but the only evidence of a Roman imperial claimant.

In 1713, the four coins were discovered and documented in Transylvania, now modern Romania.

The coins were discovered by officials of the Habsburg Holy Roman Emperor, according to British researchers’ study of the coins published in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday.

The four coins involved in the study, held at the Hunterian Museum in association with the University of Glasgow, were chosen because one coin displayed the name and symbol of a 3rd-century Roman general and pseudo-emperor, Sponsian .

The odd metallic composition of the coins, the use of a mold rather than a typical Roman mint, and the oddity of Sponsian’s name led experts to conclude that the coins were forged.

This Sponsian coin, along with three others, two in Vienna and one in Sibiu, Romania, are the main evidence for the existence of the man, according to the study.

While the researcher’s initial hypothesis also leaned towards forgery, they determined that 18th-century forgers would have opted for well-known figures instead of no one.

“Historical forgeries generally correspond to a known classic aesthetic, or are casts of real coins, unlike those odd designs,” study co-author Paul Pearson told Courthouse News.

Instead, scholars have concluded that Sponsian may have been a pretender to the imperial throne during the Crisis of the Third Century. The Transylvania region was at the time the Roman border region of Dacia and was known for its mines.

“Sponsian may have reigned in the remote and exposed mining province of Dacia – where there was a lot of gold – between the 260s and the early 270s, when we know that Dacia was cut off from the imperial center, but before the legions and people are evacuated,” Mr Pearson told Courthouse News.

However, scholars do not believe that Sponsian fit the rebellious general mold typical of imperial pretenders of the time. Chaos across the Roman Empire would have cut off Dacia from central authority and military aid.

Sponsian, they believe, was prompted to take the title in order to protect the region during the chaos, before it was finally evacuated in the early 270s by Emperor Aurelian.

“Our interpretation is that [Sponsian] was responsible for maintaining control of the military and the civilian population as they were surrounded and completely isolated. In order to create a functioning economy in the province, they decided to mint their own coins,” study co-author Jesper Ericsson told the BBC.