Russian-Ukrainian War Live: Russia Probably Fires Cruise Missiles Without Nuclear Warheads, Says UK | Ukraine

Russia likely to fire missiles without nuclear warheads, UK says

Russia’s stockpile of long-range missiles is so depleted that it is likely to remove nuclear warheads from aging nuclear cruise missiles and fire the unarmed rockets at Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

Its latest intelligence update says footage showed the wreckage of an AS-15 Kent cruise missile – apparently shot down – which was designed in the 1980s “exclusively as a nuclear delivery system”.

The ministry tweeted: