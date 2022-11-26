Santa Ana winds expected to ease as temperatures drop

Gusty Santa Ana winds in Los Angeles and Ventura counties eased on Friday without starting major fires.

But dry conditions still increased the risk of fires igniting, and thousands of Southern Californians were left in the dark on Thanksgiving due to preemptive power outages.

Parts of both counties were still under a red flag warning Friday morning due to hot, dry gusts and low humidity, with those conditions expected to ease before noon.

Temperatures are expected to cool to the 60s next week in Los Angeles, with no rain in the forecast.

The Santa Anas brought widespread gusts of 30 to 50 mph across much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service.

In the mountains, winds were blowing in some places in the 50-65 mph range, with gusts reaching 80-90 mph, the weather service said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford said Friday that winds were already “a little weaker this morning” than they were throughout Thanksgiving Day. Still, some wind-prone hills and canyons will likely experience gusts of 15-30 mph on Friday, the weather service said.

“We are entering a calmer period throughout the weekend,” Wofford said. “It’s still warmer than normal today, but we’ll see them cool down over the weekend.”

The California Highway Patrol issued a wind advisory for the 14 Freeway between the 5 Freeway and Ward Road on Friday morning amid high winds in northern LA County, warning that it could make driving difficult for trucks, motorhomes and other large vehicles.

The weather service warned drivers to reduce their speed when traveling in windy areas and warned residents to be careful when using fire sources in high winds and to secure any loose objects that could tip over.

On Thursday, as a precaution against fires that could be started by downed power lines in high winds, Southern California Edison cut power to thousands of customers.

Also on Thanksgiving, more than 4,200 Riverside County customers and 3,150 Ventura County customers were subjected to a temporary and proactive “public safety blackout.”

On Thursday afternoon, a brush fire dubbed the Sandstone Fire broke out in a mountainous part of Ventura County. It did not burn any structures or cause any injuries before it was quickly contained and extinguished. The county fire service tweeted that about half an acre was burned.

The Thanksgiving winds were Santa Anas’ third outburst in a week after powerful gusts overturned semi-trucks, damaged electrical equipment and ignited a fire at a Fontana pallet yard.