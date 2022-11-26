Save up to 38% on Fitbit Black Friday 2022 deals: Last minute discounts on Versa 4, Sense 2 and Inspire 3

Pin 0 Shares

Tons of Fitbits are on sale during Black Friday, including the Sense 2, Versa 4, and Charge 5.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to get yourself a new Fitbit, then Black Friday is the best time to do it. But hurry, because Black Friday is in its final hours.

It’s worth noting, however, that many of the brand’s best watches go on sale over the holiday weekend.

If you’re not sure which Fitbit is right for you, don’t worry: we’ve tested them all. After comparing the brand’s entire range, we’ve found the five best models for each type of user – each of which is currently discounted for Black Friday. Our top picks are the Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Inspire 2, and Fitbit Versa 2.

No matter which one you like, you will undoubtedly get a big discount on your purchase. Although Fitbits typically sell for $100-$200+, we’re seeing discounts between 15% and 30% on a number of the models mentioned above.

To help you sift through the sales, we’ve included some of the best deals we’ve seen so far below.

Best Fitbit Black Friday fitness tracker deals

Best Fitbit Black Friday smartwatch deals

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25. While many retailers offer a wide selection of deals online, others like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target also run in-store Black Friday sales that may offer a different selection of discounted products.

The entire Black Friday sale will continue through Thanksgiving weekend, with the Cyber ​​Monday shopping event starting on Monday, November 28.

What are the latest Fitbit models?

Fitbit’s most recent models are the premium Versa 4, the Apple Watch competitor Sense 2, the basic Inspire 3, and its first official collaboration with Google, the Google Pixel Watch. These cover Fitbit’s full spectrum between traditional fitness trackers and high-end smartwatches.

We expect to see most, if not all, of these watches on sale throughout Black Friday, with discounts ranging from $50 to $100 off their regular price.

Which Fitbit is the best?

Fitbit makes a variety of smartwatches and fitness trackers, so it depends on how you intend to use them.

If you want something with a bright, colorful display that sends smartphone notifications, tracks a wide range of activities, and has a sleek, clean design, something like the Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Sense is what you need.

Conversely, trackers like the Fitbit Inspire or the Fitbit Charge are for those who want a sports tracker that’s thin on smartwatch capability but simple and easy to use from a fitness perspective.

Where can you find the best Fitbit Black Friday deals?

Most retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and even Fitbit’s own online store will likely have similar deals throughout Black Friday. For this reason, it is difficult to say whether there are a retailer is going to offer the “best” prices on Fitbits.

It’s worth shopping around on different sites to make sure you’re getting the same price, although it’s likely that you’ll see the same low prices at every online store you visit.

