Shiba Inu Holdings on Binance Totals to $800 M

Binance holds 87 trillion SHIB worth $807 million, as per CoinMarketCap.

According to Shibburn data, more than 10 million SHIBs were burnt in the last 24 hrs.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the memecoin being held in the Binance platform exceeds the amount of SHIB in Crypto.com. Recently, the crypto exchange Crypto.com mentioned around 20% of its reserve is occupied by the SHIB. The valuation of the SHIB is nearly $558 million. Whereas now, Binance holds 87 trillion SHIB worth $807 million, as per CoinMarketCap.

The rival token of SHIB, DOGE has a celebrity backup from the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. DOGE also has many real-life usabilities compared to SHIB. But the fan following for both the tokens is very much similar.

BitPoint, a Japanese exchange listed Shiba Inu, as the first in the country. Additionally providing various benefits such as 1 million SHIB as a giveaway to newly registered customers, a lottery contest, and so on.

Another major recognition is given by the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin. During the peak days of covid virus, Vitalik donated a significant amount of SHIB for the recovery processes in India. Recently, he also reflected on his gratitude to the Shiba Inu community for their support to the Long-covid related diseases community.

And, as always the Shibburn is burning out a number of SHIB’s every day to keep the market price of the coin stable. According to Shibburn data, more than 10 million SHIBs were burnt in the last 24 hrs. Simultaneously, with the development of Shibarum and Shib, the metaverse is also proceeding faster.