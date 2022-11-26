Soccer. 2022 World Cup: France can qualify for the round of 16 this Saturday against Denmark

Group D. France – Denmark, this Saturday (5 p.m.)

The Blues will sail to the next round even before the last group match against Tunisia if they beat the “Danish Dynamite” this Saturday, contained by Tunisia (0-0) on Tuesday. But the stopover at Doha’s 974 stadium, recognizable by its brightly colored shipping containers, promises to be hectic.

“We are not going to see ourselves more beautiful than we are, or put the rooster higher than necessary”, weighed the coach Didier Deschamps, in unison with his captain Hugo Lloris.

“If we start looking too far into the competition, we risk having accidents”, it is necessary to move forward “gradually, with serenity and the desire to do well”, pointed out the Tottenham goalkeeper before facing his club teammate Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and his ex-partner Christian Eriksen, now at Manchester United.

The level of alert is high among the French because the Scandinavian team “made them miseries, a lot of miseries”, according to Deschamps’ formula, in June and September (2-1 and 2-0 defeats in the League of Nations ). It is partly because of her that the label of favorite of the world champions took off a little before the big departure in Qatar.

” Reverse “

In the Gulf, the Blues have nevertheless raised the entry bar with an initial hopeful success against Australia (4-1), acquired despite a goal quickly conceded during an action where Lucas Hernandez, a pillars of the coronation of 2018, seriously injured his knee.

How will they cash, on the other hand, the first shock on Saturday against the attractive semi-finalists of the Euro in 2021? “It’s still another competition, but it sets the level of Denmark, a very competitive team capable of + challenger + the best”, noted Lloris, without expanding further.

For Deschamps, “we have to reverse the trend, not to mention revenge. They know us, we know them, there was a photograph in June, different from that of September, and the situation is not the same for tomorrow (Saturday)”.

In Copenhagen, especially, the Tricolores had completely foiled, with a very inexperienced back line (Saliba, Upamecano and Badiashile), and without Lloris, then forfeited, or Raphaël Varane, preserved.

The Manchester United defender is applying for a place in the starting XI on Saturday after being brooded over the past few days as a precaution. He has not played again since his thigh injury on October 22, apart from the two thirty minutes played on Wednesday against a Qatari team.

Limited rotation

Varane had time to “digest well” this friendly meeting, assured Deschamps about his vice-captain (87 caps). At 29, “he has experience, the most important thing is that he feels ready in his head and in his body, I know he is”.

A return of the ex-Madrilenian would push on the bench Dayot Upamecano or Ibrahima Konaté, aligned in the axis against Australia, in what constitutes one of the rare possible changes among the holders.

The dull performance of Benjamin Pavard could offer a place to Jules Koundé on the right side, in a corridor where winger Ousmane Dembélé is likely to retain the confidence of the coach.

“He always has the ability to create huge problems for the opponent with his speed, his percussion,” argued Deschamps, without seeming worried about his possible defensive or tactical shortcomings. “Ousmane has a lot of play, so he has this ability (to defend), even if I prefer that he make efforts in the direction of the goal”.

Goals will certainly be needed to win a direct ticket to the round of 16. Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will be able to count on his captain and defensive rock Simon Kjær, but not on his midfielder Thomas Delaney, injured and forced to forfeit for the tournament.

Facing him, Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann want to show their complicity again, alongside Olivier Giroud, driven by the quest for the record of goals (51) in the France team, which he still shares with Thierry Henry.

The probable teams

FRANCE : Lloris (cap) – Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez – Tchouaméni, Rabiot – Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé – Giroud. Coach: Didier Deschamps.

DENMARK: Schmeichel – Andersen, Kjær (cap), Christensen – Kristensen (Wass), Eriksen, Højbjerg, Mæhle – Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard. Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

All the latest from the World Cup