Spotlight on public sector stocks as BHEL, PFC and REC hit all-time highs

New Delhi:

Shares of public sector companies are on the rise. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC hit all-time highs today in a market that otherwise ended flat. Last week, Ircon International and Indian Railway Finance Corporation hit 52-week highs.

Analysts said many more PSU (public sector companies) stocks will set records in the coming days as the cyclical trend is in their favour. They further observed that PSU shares will offer good returns as prices are expected to double in the short to medium term. The renewed investor confidence in SOEs is also attributed to increased capital spending which will benefit these companies.

BHEL is up 10% in 52 weeks to Rs 82.25 after choppy buying today. The stock pared some of the gains to end the day at Rs 81.95.

Year-to-date, BHEL is up 35.12% against a 16.20% jump in the BSE capital goods index and a 5.26% gain in the broader Sensex index.

The PFC gained almost 6% to reach a record 136.90 on the ESB. The company had reported a net profit of 2,998.75 crore for the September quarter of this fiscal year on revenue of 10,078.11 crore.

A navratna REC company, formerly Rural Electrification Corporation, hit a record high of 109.85 on frantic buying. The stock also recorded high volumes as more than 52 lakh shares traded hands on BSE.

Last week, another government-run infrastructure finance company, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), had set a new 52-week high at Rs 28.70.

Rail stock IRCON International also jumped last week to its 52-week high Rs 62.10 on BSE.

Rail stocks were boosted as they will reap the rewards of increased government investment spending on infrastructure, stockbrokers said.

“Railway stocks like IRCON, IRFC, RAILTEL will be on traders’ radar as the government intends to increase capital expenditure by 19% and these stocks will benefit the most,” Rahul Sharma said. , head of research, Equity 99 advisors.

Observing a cyclical trend in PSU stocks, Bonanza Portfolio head of research Vishal Wagh said this cycle has turned bullish from the 2020 lows and more of them are heading for record highs.

“There is a 10-year cycle in PSU stocks. From 1990 to 2000, there was a predominantly bearish trend. From 2001 to 2010, there was a predominantly bullish trend, and from 2011 to 2020, there was had a downtrend again,” he said. Noted.

Said cycle is observed in more than 90% of PSU stocks, keeping one year plus-minus.

“Now this cycle is slowly gaining momentum. Ultimately, we will see many PSUs hit a 52-week high,” he said.