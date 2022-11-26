‘Strange World’ review: Disney’s latest adventure has plenty of charm, but lacks bite

Legend, the three-legged dog from Disney’s Strange World, is an exceptionally sweet boy. He’s also a solid representation of the charm at the heart of this CGI animated film – the 61st in the studio’s history – which in theaters Wednesday.

disney



Our canine friend belongs to the Clades, a family whose heritage as explorers was once celebrated in song. (Good luck getting the opening track “It’s the Clades” out of your head.) The engaging intro sequence sets the film’s classic pulp adventure-inspired tone, featuring the pig-headed family patriarch Jaegar (Dennis Quaid) who goes on a solo getaway and never returns.

A quarter of a century later, his son Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal) doesn’t embrace the same kind of bravery and is determined to live out his days as a farmer. The charming early scenes at home with his wife Meridian (Gabrielle Union) and son Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White) introduce us to a believable and loving family, especially as they roll their eyes at his stupidity. Everything is quite warm and fuzzy.

The CGI characters look incredible, with striking outfits and excellent hair – the stray gray hairs in Searcher’s beard are a particularly believable touch. Coupled with the vocal performances, you will quickly be drawn into the life of the Clades. Quaid also infuses depth and charm into a character who could easily have been an obnoxious, one-dimensional braggart.

disney



Predictably, the family’s idyllic world soon faces an existential threat that forces Searcher to revert to his family’s daredevil ways in an uncharted underworld. It’s also no surprise that his more adventurous family follows him, with the dog in tow.

From there, Strange World shines in visually spectacular red and magenta hues – every moment is a colorful feast for the eyes. It’s like a fun version of quantum realm seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universebut still dangerous and unpredictable.

disney



The journey is punctuated with plenty of engaging action sequences, which shine with dynamic camerawork and editing. The abstract environment can sometimes make it difficult to keep track of what’s going on, so you’ll have to be very careful whenever the pace picks up.

Henry Jackman’s grandiose score only adds the sense of wonder and discovery with its old school John Williams vibes.

The explorer team also encounters a resident of this world in the slimy blue blob Splat, who strikes up a friendship with the Clades. This little guy is unquestionably the standout character, the source of much of the fun sight gags, and seems destined to be a beloved plushie.

disney



These fantasy elements are grounded in touching and relatable character dynamics. Ethan is one of the first openly gay characters seen in a Disney animated film, but thankfully his sexuality isn’t a plot element. His family just accepts him for who he is.

His determination to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and become an explorer makes him increasingly fascinating as the story progresses, especially since Ethan doesn’t initially seem cut out for adventure. and that his father strongly opposes it. Since Strange World doesn’t have a traditional villain, it’s the source of much of the film’s tension (along with the threat of walking into the maw of a colored beast or flying into a wall of ‘acid). It could do with a greater sense of threat.



Now Playing:

Look at this:

So you want to be… a Disney Imagineer 8:48



The film devolves into a lightly loaded final act, with the timely subtext diminished slightly by the overly complicated setup of the last big action sequence. At least the emotional stakes remain clear throughout: you’ll encourage everyone to find happiness.

Disney’s Strange World is a visual delight, with engaging action and constant wonder to draw you in. It’s bolstered by rich characters, a clever storyline, and an exceptionally good dog, making it an adventure the whole family will embark on.

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more View all photos