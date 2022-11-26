Syrian Kurds suspend anti-ISIS operations to prepare for Turkish invasion

Gen. Mazloum Abdi – top military commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) allied with the US – said on Wednesday that his alliance must suspend operations against the resurgent Islamic State in order to prepare for an invasion potentially massive attack that could put hundreds of American troops in Syria at risk.

“We did not voluntarily freeze joint actions against ISIS alongside the international coalition. But as I said, we had to stop this action as we went along because we are under enormous stress from a possible Turkish incursion into our regions,” General Mazloum said. FoxNews Wednesday.

“We think we’ve reached a level where we can thwart any new attacks. At least the Turks won’t be able to occupy more of our areas and there will be a big battle,” Mazloum predicted to the Associated press (AP) Wednesday.

“If Turkey attacks one region, the war will spread to all regions…and everyone will suffer,” the SDF commander said.

Mazloum called on the Syrian regime and its Russian bosses to join the US-led coalition to prevent the Turkish invasion.

“We can say that our work against ISIS with the international coalition has stopped, as we are concerned about the Turkish attacks. Our coordination and work with the Russians on the ground has also been affected by the Turkish attacks,” he told the AP.

EXCLUSIVE interview with General Mazloum: Turkey plans to launch a ground invasion of Syria, targeting Kurds and endangering US troops #FoxNews — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) November 24, 2022

Another Kurdish official, Sheikhmous Ahmad, said Turkish shelling is disrupting the refugee and prison camps he oversees, increasing the danger of a mass Islamic State breakout.

“Security forces currently control al-Hol camp, but this could change if these attacks continue and detainees can disperse in the area. It would also threaten international security, not just our own,” Ahmad said, referring to the main SDF camp for Islamic State prisoners.

In another interview Wednesday with PolicyMazloum directly called on President Joe Biden to step in and stop Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from carrying out his invasion threats.

“We believe it is a political and humanitarian responsibility of the administration and of the president himself to protect the cities by protecting the Kurds and the families of the 12,000 martyrs,” he said, pointing to the dead Kurds while fighting ISIS.

“So far, the statements that have been made are not enough to stop Turkish plans to launch new operations against us,” Mazloum said.

SDF envoy to the United States, Bassam Saker, took a more accusatory tone in a letter sent to Biden on Wednesday, denouncing the silence of the United States, Europe and the United Nations after the Turkish attacks killed Kurdish soldiers and civilians.

“The United States withdrew and allowed these attacks to happen, breaching years of partnership. The United States should never treat its alliances with such neglect. Where is the condemnation from the United Nations and the international community? Right now we only hear silence,” Saker wrote to Biden.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) also said it was “deeply concerned” about the potential escalation by Turkey, which is already hammering targets in Syria it says are linked to the PKK, a violent Kurdish separatist organization considered by the government of President Recep Tayyip. Erdogan as one of the greatest threats to Turkish national security.

“Immediate de-escalation is necessary in order to maintain focus on the mission to defeat ISIS and to ensure the safety and security of personnel on the ground engaged in the mission to defeat ISIS,” he said. said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. General Patrick S. Ryder told Fox News.

“Recent airstrikes in Syria have directly threatened the safety of American personnel working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees,” it said. he adds.

Ryder was referring in particular to a Turk drone strike Tuesday against a base jointly used by SDF and US forces. Two Kurdish SDF fighters were killed in the attack.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) initially said no U.S. personnel were at risk from the attack, but on Wednesday CENTCOM said it “received additional information indicating there was a risk to American troops and personnel”.

Turkey launched intense missile and drone attacks against the Syrian Kurds following a November 13 terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people, including two children, and injured 81 others. Turkish police say the suicide bomber, a Syrian named Ahlam Albashir, is in custody and has confessed to acting on orders from the PKK and PYD. Syrian Kurdish officials, including Mazloum in his interviews on Wednesday, denied any involvement in the bombing and denounced it as an act of terrorism. No claims of responsibility have yet been made by any group.

The PYD is a Syrian Kurdish political party linked to the YPG militia, which was a key Western ally during the war against the Islamic State. The Erodgan administration says there is no practical difference between the YPG and the PKK, which the United States recognizes as a terrorist organization. As far as Turkey is concerned, all armed Kurds in the area near the Turkish border are part of the PKK, including General Mazloum’s SDF forces.

Turkish officials have spoken with increasing frequency and energy this week about launching another ground invasion into Syria to annihilate Kurdish forces – potentially a larger and more aggressive incursion than previous operations Turkey has carried out since 2016 to create a “buffer zone” along its border. free from Kurdish militia.

Erdogan threatens another invasion on Wednesday, ignoring pressure from the United States and Russia to keep its forces out of Syria and slow the bombing campaign.

Erdogan said the airstrikes against Syrian Kurdish positions are “just the beginning” and that Turkey intends to “close all our southern borders” to create “a security strip that will prevent the possibility of attacks against our country”.

“The day is near when these concrete tunnels that terrorists use for their security will become their graves,” Erdogan promised, insisting that a new military offensive against major Kurdish cities would begin “at the most opportune time for us. “.

One of the cities that Erdogan has explicitly threatened to attack is Kobani, also known by the Arabic name of Ayn al-Arab, a Kurdish stronghold that was almost exceeded by the Islamic State. Another is Manbij, a strategically vital city that hosted hundreds of American troops as he was seen as a buffer between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds. US troops are not currently stationed in these towns, but Russian and Syrian regime forces are.