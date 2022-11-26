T. Rowe Price worries about News Corp merger with Fox

That resistance creates a delicate balance for the Murdoch family, said Eric Talley, a Columbia Law School professor who specializes in corporate law and governance. The decision to raise concerns about the merger among News Corp investors could be aimed at getting a higher price for their shares. At the same time, Fox shareholders would likely object to a deal that’s too favorable for News Corp investors.

“There is a breaking point here, where the game becomes unworthy of betting,” Mr Talley said.

Fox and News Corp declined to make their executives available to formally discuss the merger. But in November, Fox chief executive Lachlan Murdoch told an earnings conference call that a series of recent mega-mergers in the media industry had underscored the importance of size.

“Scale is important,” said Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son. “The ladder provides flexibility in many ways.”

Robert Thomson, News Corp’s chief executive, acknowledged the process of reaching the deal in an October memo to employees, adding that the company had posted two consecutive years of record profits.

Like some other News Corp shareholders, DeAugustino said he believes confusion among investors has led them to undervalue News Corp shares, in part because he owns a diverse collection of properties, including including a stake in real estate advertising company REA Group is worth about $5.7 billion. Irenic argues that News Corp shares, which currently trade at $18 a share, could be worth $34.

Mr. DeAugustino said he agreed with other investors that there could be benefits to divesting his real estate business or Dow Jones. T. Rowe wants the Special Committee to consider all of his options.

But, he added, “For a patient investor willing to wait out temporary pressures, doing nothing may be the best option.”