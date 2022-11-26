Taiwan local elections presented as a message for China and the world

Polls opened on Saturday in Taiwan in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen touted as sending a message to the world about the island’s determination to defend its democracy in the face of growing bellicosity from China.

Local elections, for city mayors, county chiefs and local councilors, are apparently about national issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and crime, and elected officials have no say in the Chinese politics.

But Tsai reframed the election as more than a local poll, saying the world is watching how Taiwan defends its democracy amid military tensions with China, which claims the island as its territory.

China held war games near Taiwan in August to express its anger over a visit to Taipei by then US President Nancy Pelosi, and its military activities have continued, albeit on a reduced scale. .

Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, or KMT, won local elections in 2018 and accused Tsai and the DPP of being too confrontational with China. The KMT has traditionally favored closer ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing.

The election comes a month after the end of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, where President Xi Jinping won an unprecedented third term – a point Tsai repeated several times during the election campaign.

While the election result is an important measure of popular support for both parties, it cannot necessarily be read as an omen for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary races in 2024.

Tsai and the DPP heavily defeated the KMT in 2020 despite their loss in the 2018 local elections. Her second term expires in 2024 and she cannot run for president due to term limits.

Both parties have concentrated their efforts on the rich and populous northern Taiwan, particularly the capital, Taipei, whose current mayor, from the small Taiwan People’s Party, cannot run again after two terms.

Taiwan’s elections are a loud and colorful affair, with candidates racing through their districts on the backs of trucks and SUVs in search of support, with blaring music and waving campaign flags.

There is also a vote on lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, which both parties support.

Election results are expected to be known early Saturday evening.