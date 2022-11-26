Technological turmoil complicates Canada’s policing of the online world

But that, she says, isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Most businesses today rely on technology, often to a considerable extent. The current round of layoffs frees up people with the skills these companies need, while also meaning they no longer compete with Meta on salaries.

The withdrawal of big tech could also complicate the federal government’s ongoing struggles with its four bills currently before Parliament that, if passed, will require tech companies to compensate Canadian news outlets, ensure that Canadian videos have their place in the online world, improve privacy and strengthen online security.

Some of the bills are a second attempt by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government after it failed to push similar legislation through Parliament ahead of last year’s election. The current technological turmoil, however, shows the difficulty of regulating an industry that is often in the throes of change.

Twitter would be affected to varying degrees by all of these bills. But David Reeveley, a reporter for The Logic, an online publication that often focuses on the relationship between government and technology, reported that since Mr Musk’s takeover, no one from Twitter shows up for meetings with the government. government to discuss plans to regulate the company. The absence comes at a time when concerns have never been greater about abusive behavior on Twitter and the privacy of its users – two issues the government is trying to address through regulation.