Observations and other interesting notes from Friday night’s 110-107 win over the Washington Wizards:

– One day the Heat will have a bench again.

– A bench that allows realistic breaks for beginners.

– A bench that can keep things afloat.

– A bench that lengthens the leads.

– Friday night, amid injuries continuing to plague Erik Spoelstra’s rotations, the Heat’s bench was Haywood Highsmith, Dru Smith, Jamal Cain and Dewayne Dedmon.

“Of course, that wasn’t how it was going to be.

– But with Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson among those sidelined, that’s what the bench has become.

– As the Heat hold their breath when Bam Adebayo dares to take a break.

– Or Kyle Lowry.

– Imagine the luxury of, say, being able to go to Strus, Vincent, Robinson, Victor Oladipo in reserve.

– That would be practically a 2.0 wing rotation.

– Instead, we wait.

– Spoelstra said the approach was to adapt and move on.

– “It’s pretty much, ‘Okay, who’s available? And what is the solution to give us the best chance of winning? Spoelstra said. “That’s probably how it should have always been, maybe if I could have talked to myself 10 years ago.”

– At noon, Caleb Martin was listed as doubtful due to illness. By denunciation. he was on the ground for the opening jump.

– He was again flanked in the Heat’s starting lineup by Adebayo, Lowry, Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro.

– It was with Jimmy Butler, Strus and Robinson being sidelined again. (As well as Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven, and their continued absences.)

– Due to the uncertainty in the backcourt, the Heat brought Smith back from their G League affiliate. This came at the cost of center Orlando Robinson waiving its two-way deal.

– Smith was waived Nov. 13. Since then he has started three games for Heat’s G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.00 steals and 1.33 blocks in 34.0 minutes per game, while shooting .488 from the field and .421 from 3-point range.

– Robinson appeared in two games with the Heat, with 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.

– Bradley Beal was back for the Wizards, joining the starting lineup of Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis.

– Highsmith and Smith played as the Heat’s first two reserves, confirming just how debilitating Gabe Vincent’s knee pain is.

– Haywood missed all three free throws on a three-stroke foul.

– Followed by Cain.

– And then Dedmon, for nine deep.

– At that time, Udonis Haslem was the only available Heat player who had yet to see action.

– To his credit, Dedmon played well, having been listed as questionable due to his persistent foot problem.

– And Highsmith was once again a factor on the boards.

– Herro’s first free throw was the 400th of his career.

