Bruins
The Bruins overcame a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 on Friday.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home wins to start a season with their 12th in a row, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with an advantage goal digital by David Pastrnak.
The Bruins beat the 11 mark set by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1963-64 and tied by the Florida Panthers last season.
Boston, which was trailing 2-0 late in the second period, tied the game with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a straight shot.
In overtime, Carolina was shorthanded after being called for too many men on the ice when Pastrnak once caught a pass from Brad Marchand inside the far post above the left circle.
OT PASTA
David Pastrnak (@pasrank96) completes the return of the @NHLBruins with the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/OX85Wuuusq
— NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2022
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Stefan Noesen each scored a power-play goal for Carolina, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 38 saves. The Hurricanes lost their fifth in a row.
Boston’s tying goal was initially disallowed due to goalie interference on Nick Foligno, but was overturned on a coach’s challenge after it was ruled he was pushed into the pocketed by Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce.
Boston starting goaltender Linus Ullmark made 28 saves but had to leave with 13:03 left in the third period with an undisclosed upper body injury. His teammate Connor Clifton had jumped on him to block a shot during a stampede. Jeremy Swayman made six relief saves.
In a rematch of last spring’s first-round playoff series that the Hurricanes won in seven games, Carolina shut out the NHL’s leading team for nearly two periods and edged two goals up. digital during the first period.
Noesen scored at 6:34 to make it 1-0. And with five minutes left in the period, Kotkaniemi collected the puck near the side of the net after Seth Jarvis’ shot bounced off the back glass and slid it inside the post at 15:05.
Krejci scored for Boston with 31 seconds left in the second.
Boston scored a league-high 82 goals in 20 games (4.10 per game), but was limited to relatively few chances despite a 5-3 power-play advantage early in the game.
TAKE NOTE
The Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron, who recorded his 1,000th career point when the team was on the road Monday against Tampa Bay, with a message on the Jumbotron. The audience gave him a standing ovation.
Bergeron became the fourth Bruin to reach the mark, joining Hall of Famers Ray Bourque (1,506), Johnny Bucyk (1,339) and Phil Esposito (1,012).
NEXT
Hurricanes: Host the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
Bruins: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
Boston