The forex week ahead. An overview of the risk and bias definition levels for the week starting November 28

The forex week ahead. An overview of the levels defining risk and bias for the week beginning in November.

The week ahead is led by the US jobs report on Friday, where the NFP is expected to add 200,000 jobs below trend.

Before that, Fed Chairman Powell will speak at the Brookings Institute on Wednesday.

These are two key events leading up to the Fed’s decision later in the month. In addition to the key event and exit preview, Forexlive’s Greg Michalowski also reviews the technicalities that determine the bias and risk levels for major US currency pairs against the US Dollar.

EURUSD (4:10)

USDJPY (9:14)

GBPUSD (13:37)

USDCHF (18:17)

USDCAD (20:00)

AUDUSD (21:40)

NZDUSD (24:20)