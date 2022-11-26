The Russian-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know About Day 276 of the Invasion | Ukraine

More than 6 million households in Ukraine are still affected by power cuts, two days after Russian strikes targeted the country’s energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. “Since tonight, power cuts continue in most areas [of Ukraine] and Kyiv. In total, more than 6 million subscribers,” Zelensky said in his Friday evening speech. The number of affected households had decreased “by half” since Wednesday. He said around 600,000 people were experiencing power cuts in Kyiv, the capital, with Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions also among the hardest hit as temperatures approach freezing.

The European Union will step up its efforts to provide Ukraine with support to restore and maintain electricity and heating, the head of the European Commission said on Friday. Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement after a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the executive arm of the EU was preparing the delivery to Ukraine of large donations from EU countries and reserves from the EC.

Russian shelling of Kherson city in southern Ukraine kills 15 civilians Friday, officials said, as engineers across the country sought to restore heat, water and power to major cities. Several “private houses and high-rise buildings” were damaged, city official Galyna Lugova also said. The shelling of Kherson, a key eastern city recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces, was the deadliest Russian bombardment in recent days. Yarovslav Yanushovich, head of the Kherson military administration, said Russian forces “opened fire on a residential area with multiple rocket launchers.”

Hungarian President Katalin Novak travels to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his Ukrainian counterpart, the site index.hu reported on Friday, adding that Novak would travel by train via Poland. The Hungarian president’s office said it would not deny or confirm the information. Novak, a close ally of Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is believed to be the highest-ranking Hungarian politician to visit Zelenskiy since Russia invaded in February.

Ukrainian leaders should be ‘foresighted’ to secure peace, Pope Francis says, suggesting that Kyiv should make concessions to end the war with Russia. In an open letter published Friday on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the war, the pontiff hailed the strength of Ukrainians in the face of the onslaught. “The world has recognized a bold and strong people, a people who suffer and pray, cry and fight, resist and hope: a noble and martyred people.

Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants have been reconnected to the national power grid after completely losing offsite power earlier this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. The facilities were all disconnected from the grid on Wednesday for the first time in Ukrainian history after the latest wave of Russian airstrikes on vital infrastructure. In a statement on Friday, the nuclear watchdog said Ukraine informed it on Friday that its Rivne, southern Ukraine and Khmelnytsky plants had been reconnected. Ukraine reconnected its vast factory in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, Kyiv announced earlier.

Armenia has asked French President Emmanuel Macron to chair peace talks with Azerbaijan in a new challenge to Vladimir Putin’s increasingly loose grip on Russia’s regional allies in the wake of the war in Ukraine. The snub from a traditional Putin ally comes immediately after his disastrous summit with six former Soviet states.

EU diplomats were meeting on Friday evening with the aim of reaching an agreement on a price level to cap Russian oil exports, according to a Bloomberg report. European governments have so far failed to strike a deal by the December 5 deadline. A G7 proposal for a cap of $65-$70 a barrel is considered far too high by some and too low by others.

Angela Merkel has insisted that her lame duck stance in the final months of her term made it more or less impossible for her to influence Vladimir Putin’s behavior.. The former German Chancellor appeared defensive and quietly defiant about her inability to change the course of the Russian president’s decision-making in the run-up to the invasion of Ukraine, telling German news magazine Spiegel that she felt acutely aware that her ability to negotiate with Putin was minimal because it was known she would not run for a fifth term.