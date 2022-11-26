Thousands of people gather for accommodation in the Irish capital – RT World News

As left-wing protesters call on government to provide housing, right-wing protesters say immigration is the problem

Thousands of people demonstrated in Dublin on Saturday, calling on the government to address Ireland’s housing and homelessness crises. While the protest has the support of Irish celebrities, right-wing activists say the situation is linked to immigration.

The protest was organized by ‘Raise the Roof’, a coalition of politicians, trade unions and homeless charities. The group is calling on the Irish government to build affordable housing, declare a “legal right to housing”, and strengthen tenants’ rights.

Backed by Ireland’s biggest opposition parties – Sinn Fein and Labor – and promoted by celebrities like ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Liam Cunningham and singer Christy Moore, the protest came as Ireland faces the combined challenges of record homelessness, huge rent spikes, a housing shortage and an unprecedented influx of refugees and asylum seekers.

Protest organizers have called on the government to increase housing supply, including by requisitioning vacant properties, although the Raise the Roof manifesto makes no mention of demand.

“Ireland does not have the space for the people it welcomes”, wrote the conservative outlet Gript on Friday. “We lack houses…and general infrastructure to support this rate of new arrivals. Ireland is, in fact, full.

By the end of the year, Ireland will have taken in more than 70,000 Ukrainian refugees, at a cost to the state of $642 million. It is estimated that half of the new arrivals live in hotels, guesthouses and other refurbished buildings. Meanwhile, a record 11,397 Irish people were left homeless last month, according to figures from homeless charity Focus Ireland.

In addition to Ukrainians, Ireland received almost 10,000 asylum seekers from other countries in the first nine months of the year, the highest figure since 2001. The total number of foreigners admitted in 2022 exceeded the population of Ireland’s fourth largest city, Galway, residents of some areas protested against the new arrivals, most of whom came from Nigeria, Georgia and Somalia.

More than a thousand demonstrators are now gathering in the east wall. Stopped traffic. The Integration Ministry said it would provide more information to residents in the coming days about the 380 asylum seekers who have been moved to the area. #EastWall#Dublinpic.twitter.com/AuzG4EPyre — Alison O’Reilly (@AlisonMaryORE) November 21, 2022

Hundreds of residents of Dublin’s East Wall district protested outside a former electricity utility building after the government moved 380 mostly male migrants last week. Residents say they were not consulted on the plan, and anti-immigration campaigners have press Absorption Minister Roderic O’Gormain explains why “It was not done for homeless Irish citizens.”

The anti-immigration protests are generally seen by the Irish government as the work of a right-wing fringe, with Dublin Councilor Ray McAdam, a member of the ruling Fine Gael party, describing the East Wall protests as “the worst of Donald Trump-type politics.”