Tim Weah’s World Cup goal against Wales capped a family run. Next stop: England: NPR

DOHA, Qatar – Anticipation is building for today’s World Cup match between the United States and England, a titan of men’s football.

Many American fans, however, are still looking return – replaying the opening 1-1 draw with Wales and the only scintillating goal for the United States, scored by striker Tim Weah. It made him an instant star, although he’s still not the most famous person in his own family.

Ask Weah the generic question “what do you remember most about the first-half goal that gave the United States a one-zero lead,” and he’ll give you a pretty generic answer.

“What I remember most is the crowd going crazy and you know, me with my hands running,” he said. “It’s an incredible feeling.”

But ask him to focus on the moment, and Weah will happily split the 5.3 seconds that started with teammate Christian Pulisic stepping into open space with the ball, and ended with Weah doing so. pass between a Welsh defender and the goalkeeper and into the net.

It was beautifully designed and executed, and it did more than anything to announce the American’s presence at this Qatar World Cup.

Sitting in a courtyard on Thursday at the US teams beachfront hotel in Doha, Weah recounted how Pulisic started his run. Weah, right and front, leaning towards the center of the field.

“I knew what race I was going to do because I saw the outside of the back a bit separated from [the] center back,” Weah said. “So I knew I had to do this central race. I cut in front of the defender, caught him sleeping a bit.”

Pulisic, who Weah says he has a great connection with at the moment, then “puts the ball on a plate.” He threaded it between two defenders and headed Weah perfectly.

“Christian did an incredible job of separating the defense with his passing,” Weah said.

As Weah received the pass, a defender was on his heels and Welsh keeper Wayne Hennessey charged towards Weah. It was decision time. Rapidly.

“My device [vision] is on the goalkeeper,” Weah said. “So I see it from the side of my eye. And I just watch the ball and I know I have two options: I can either slide it down the side of [Hennessey] because it will come out and it will weaken quickly. where i can dribble [around] him.”

Weah laminated. It worked. And he brought joy to American football fans around the world.

“I saw this video of this high school watching the game and they went crazy,” Weah said. “And you know, I just thought about how I was in the same position. You know, at school, watching the World Cup, shouting with my friends and turning the tables and me being, you know, the person who is making them feel pleasure, excitement? It’s definitely, definitely something you crave.

Exciting two special fans

Among the thousands of American fans who went crazy during the match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, two particularly stood out: George and Clar Weah, Tim’s parents.

The moment was particularly significant for George Weah. In his day, he was football royalty.

In his heyday in the 1990s, Liberian-born Weah established himself as Africa’s finest player. He is still the only African to have won the FIFA World Player of the Year award and the prestigious Ballon d’Or, an annual trophy awarded to the best player in the world. He played for top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

The one piece missing from his resume, however, was a World Cup appearance. Tim Weah knows it feels his experience in Qatar, at 22, extra special.

“It was his dream to play a World Cup, [to] bring his country here. And he couldn’t do that,” Weah said. “But I think he’s living the moment through me. And I’m going to do my best to make sure he enjoys every moment.”

George Weah didn’t have to live much through others. He is not only a footballing legend, but since 2018 he has been the president of Liberia.

Here in Qatar however, he is “daddy”. That’s what Tim Weah’s phone screen said when he called his dad to ask if he’d answer a few of our questions.

A plan and a wet and dirty jersey

“I’m very proud,” said George Weah, “I’m very happy. My wife and I [are] happy and I think that justified our trip to Qatar. God has a plan for everyone you know, and God’s plan for me was not to play in the World Cup. For [Tim] it was his dream. In 2010, I took him to South Africa and he said to me: “Dad, I’m going to play the World Cup”. I did not know.”

Now that Tim is here, Chairman Weah has a plan for his son’s team to beat England.

“It can happen,” he said. “They have to make sure the shirt is wet and dirty. That’s how they get the win. And they score more goals.”

You’d think having a president and footballing legend for a father would weigh down a 22-year-old with unrealistic expectations. But Tim Weah says his last name hasn’t been a burden.

“I’m a very calm soul,” Weah said, adding, “I never let that get to me. My motto has always been to play my game and do what I can to make my family proud. .”

A next great moment is coming

Team USA missed the tournament four years ago, and Weah is one of 25 American players on the 26-player roster who entered this tournament with no World Cup experience. (Defender Deandre Yedlin is the only returnee.)

Now that he has a game under his belt and an extra score, Weah says he will take some lessons before the game against England.

“I learned that intensity is much more important than regular club matches,” Weah said. “I feel like everyone is playing [each] match as if it were a final. And I think [the U.S.] must play both halves. Against Wales, in the second half, we calmed down a bit and I think it was a good learning moment for us. We just have to approach the next game against England with a different mentality. Complete both halves.”

Weah got nervous on the bus journey to the Wales game – the first time he said it had happened. He meditated with several teammates and replaced “nervousness with good vibes”. The moment he stepped onto the pitch, “I was good.”

Weah says he and his teammates are a very ambitious group who know what they are capable of. They draw inspiration from some of the upsets that marked the opening games of the tournament – Japan against Germany and Saudi Arabia’s epic win over tournament favorites Argentina.

“Who would have thought that in a million years,” Weah said, “Argentina would lose this game. So you know, for me, anything is possible.”

Especially if – George Weah says somewhere – you get those jerseys wet and dirty. And oh yeah, score more goals.