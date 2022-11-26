Timo Meier, heading into Friday’s game with the Los Angeles Kings, tied for the league lead in goals this month with 11.

SAN JOSE — Forward Timo Meier is adjusting to the challenges of playing through a contract year as some uncertainty surrounds his future with the Sharks organization.

Meier is in the final year of a four-year, $24 million contract he signed with the Sharks in 2019 and is expected to become a restricted free agent next summer. His next contract will almost certainly be longer and richer, as his current contract has an average annual value of $6 million.

Meier said Friday there was “nothing too crazy” in terms of progress on a new deal with the Sharks. Meier’s agent, former Sharks forward Claude Lemeiux, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It’s obviously there, but I think if you want to be a good player in this league you have to be able to handle situations like that,” Meier said of a contract year. “It’s definitely in your mind, it’s going to take a bit of energy, but you can’t let yourself be swayed too much.

“You go to work and then you have to be the best player you can be. But yeah, that’s just part of the deal.

With the Sharks currently out of a playoff berth and holding a 7-12-3 record heading into Friday’s game with the Los Angeles Kings, speculation has also grown that the 26-year-old Meier could become a prime target for other teams once the March 3 trade. the deadline is approaching.

“The focus right now for me is to play hard, to play my best hockey,” Meier said. “Obviously we don’t win a lot of hockey games. I try to become better for the team and make sure we win.

Meier leads the Sharks with 177 points in the past three years since signing his current contract. This season, after not scoring in his first nine games, Meier scored 12 goals in his last 13 games before Friday, when he was tied for the league lead with 11 goals in November.

Meier said he received advice from others who have been through similar contract situations.

“You get advice, but you want to be yourself,” Meier said. “There are going to be thoughts about it, and sometimes you have to have those thoughts and you have to think about it. But for me, during the season now, the most important thing is to focus on the hockey, not to think about it too much or to let it influence your game.

When asked if uncertainty about his next contract weighed on him at the start of the season when the puck wasn’t going in the net for him, Meier replied, “Not really. I don’t think I was playing terribly. Sometimes it just doesn’t fit.

“Call it bad luck or the rebounds just don’t go your way, but you just have to keep going. You can’t get too frustrated and you have to help the team in any way you can, and it has to be in different ways.