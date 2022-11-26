towards international security management? (VIDEO) — RT in French

The situation at the Zaporozhye power plant continues to raise fears, with kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of strikes on the site. Russia and the IAEA would consider international management of the security zone around the plant.

The Russian and Ukrainian authorities continue to accuse each other of strikes on the site of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, under Russian control.

In this context, Moscow and the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) are examining the possibility of establishing international management of the security zone around the plant – the largest in Europe -, according to statements by the representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov. Explanations with our journalist Vera Gaufman.