Trump’s latest dinner guest: Nick Fuentes, white supremacist

Mr Fuentes, who attended the bloody far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, is best known for leading a white nationalist youth organization known as America First, whose adherents call themselves Groypers or Groyper Army. Following Mr. Trump’s defeat in 2020, Mr. Fuentes and the grocers were involved in a series of public events supporting the former president.

At a so-called “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington in November 2020, Mr. Fuentes urged his supporters to “storm every state capitol until January 20, 2021, until the President Trump be sworn in for four more years.” The following month, at a similar event, Mr. Fuentes led a crowd chanting “Destroy the GOP” and urged people not to vote in the Georgia Senate election runoff in January 2021.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Fuentes led a large group of grocers to the Capitol where they gathered outside in support of Mr. Trump. The next day, Mr. Fuentes wrote on Twitter that the assault on the Capitol was “awesome and I’m not going to pretend it wasn’t.”

At least seven people with ties to his America First organization have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the attack on the Capitol. In January, Mr. Fuentes received a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol for information about his role in it.

Mr. Christie speculated that hosting Mr. West and Mr. Fuentes fulfilled a particular desire of Mr. Trump: “He can’t stand not having attention all the time,” said Mr Christie. “And so the fact that someone shows up at his club – even if you think he didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was – and wants to sit with him, feeds the hunger he feels for the attention he has been missing since he left the presidency.”

Mr West, who ran for president in 2020 and said he would run again in 2024, posted a video on Twitter in which he describes the dinner. He claimed Mr Trump was “really impressed” with Mr Fuentes.

Mr. West also said he asked Mr. Trump to be his running mate and claimed that Mr. Trump had spoken disparagingly of Mr. West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Citing people close to Mr Trump, earlier media coverage of Mr West’s visit to Mar-a-Lago falsely reported that Mr Fuentes did not attend the dinner.