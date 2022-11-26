Ukraine’s allies struggle to agree on plan to cut Russia’s oil revenue

European Union diplomats failed to agree Friday on the final details of a policy to limit Russia’s oil revenues, according to senior EU diplomats, the latest setback in a effort led by US and Ukrainian allies to stem the flow of cash funding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

For most of the past week, ambassadors from the 27 EU members meeting in Brussels have been unable to agree on a maximum price that traders, shippers and other businesses in the supply chain could pay for Russian oil sold outside the bloc. The policy must be in place before an EU embargo on Russian oil imports takes effect on December 5. Talks are expected to resume next week. The embargo only applies to the bloc of 27 nations. So, to further limit Russia’s financial gains, the group wants to cap the price that buyers outside the region pay for Russian oil. This crude could only be sold outside of Europe and should be below the agreed price. Russia has repeatedly said it will ignore the policy and analysts have said it will be difficult to enforce.

The United States and Europe have imposed sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, cutting the country off from financial markets and making oil, its biggest export, essential to financing the war. At stake is a complex and difficult effort among Ukraine’s allies to limit Kremlin revenue from oil exports while avoiding a fuel shortage, which would drive up prices and aggravate a global fuel cost crisis. life.

EU ambassadors have been asked to set a price of $65 to $70 a barrel and be flexible on how the limit is enforced.