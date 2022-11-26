Ukraine’s allies struggle to agree on plan to cut Russia’s oil revenue

European Union diplomats failed to agree Friday on the final details of a policy to limit Russia’s oil revenues, according to senior EU diplomats, the latest setback in a effort led by US and Ukrainian allies to stem the flow of cash funding Russia’s war in Ukraine.
For most of the past week, ambassadors from the 27 EU members meeting in Brussels have been unable to agree on a maximum price that traders, shippers and other businesses in the supply chain could pay for Russian oil sold outside the bloc. The policy must be in place before an EU embargo on Russian oil imports takes effect on December 5. Talks are expected to resume next week. The embargo only applies to the bloc of 27 nations. So, to further limit Russia’s financial gains, the group wants to cap the price that buyers outside the region pay for Russian oil. This crude could only be sold outside of Europe and should be below the agreed price. Russia has repeatedly said it will ignore the policy and analysts have said it will be difficult to enforce.
The United States and Europe have imposed sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, cutting the country off from financial markets and making oil, its biggest export, essential to financing the war. At stake is a complex and difficult effort among Ukraine’s allies to limit Kremlin revenue from oil exports while avoiding a fuel shortage, which would drive up prices and aggravate a global fuel cost crisis. life.
EU ambassadors have been asked to set a price of $65 to $70 a barrel and be flexible on how the limit is enforced.
The benchmark for the price of Russian oil, known as the Urals Blend, has traded between $60 and $100 a barrel for the past three years. Over the past three months, the price has been trading $65-$75 per barrel.
The burden of implementing and monitoring the price cap policy will fall on the companies that help sell the oil. These global transport and insurance companies are mainly based in Europe. Most tankers carrying Russian oil belong to Greece, according to maritime data. And London is home to the largest marine insurance companies in the world.
Some EU ambassadors, especially those from Poland and other staunch allies of Ukraine, have said that the price range proposed by the G7 is too high and that the ceiling should be set much lower in order to harm to Russian revenues, according to several EU diplomats directly involved in or briefed on the talks. They asked not to be named as they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Ambassadors from these recalcitrant countries also want to see the oil price cap go hand in hand with clear and immediate plans for further sanctions against Russia – and refuse to sign the cap without assurances that further sanctions are on the way.
Greece, Cyprus and Malta – which have serious interests in politics because of their large maritime industries – had asked for a higher cap but on Friday agreed to a cap of around $65 a barrel, the report said. said diplomats.
France, Germany and Italy – the three EU countries that are members of the Group of 7 industrialized countries behind the Russian oil price cap – along with a number of other members of the EU, argued in favor of the US stance for a higher price cap and easing – Touch the app, diplomats said.
The European Union’s embargo on Russian oil which comes into force on December 5 also includes a ban on European services from shipping, financing or insuring shipments of Russian oil to destinations outside the bloc, a measure that would disable the infrastructure that transports Russian oil to buyers. the world.
The price cap, however, would allow these European carriers to ignore the embargo as long as they ship Russian crude out of the bloc at a price below the cap. The application of this rule would be left to companies. Otherwise, they would be held legally responsible for breaching the sanctions.
