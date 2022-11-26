Unconstrained by the EU, the Faroe Islands extend their fishing agreement with Russia – RT in French

The Minister of Fisheries of the Faroe Islands (constituent country of the Kingdom of Denmark but which does not belong to the European Union), announced the extension, for one year, of the fishing agreement between his country and Russia.

“The Faroe Islands are absolutely right to extend the existing fisheries agreement with Russia, under which we exchange fishing quotas with the Russians. […] For us, this agreement is about much more than fishing,” Fisheries Minister Árni Skaale told the Danish press, quoted on November 26 by AFP, who also reports that the leader has “condemned all forms of war, also the war in Ukraine”.

Since 1977, this agreement, renewable annually, has covered catch quotas for several species (in particular cod, haddock, whiting and herring) in the Barents Sea for Faroese sailors and in the waters off the Faroe Islands for Russians. According to the Ministry of Fisheries, the proceeds of the agreement represent 5% of the GDP of the Faroes.

Located in the North Atlantic between Scotland and Iceland, this archipelago of 54,000 inhabitants has had a largely autonomous status vis-à-vis Denmark since 1948 and is free to conduct its own trade policy.

“It rings so hollow when European politicians say we should just stop cooperating with the Russians”

Russia has been one of the territory’s main trading partners since the dispute between Iceland and Faroe Islands and the EU over mackerel and herring quotas between 2010 and 2014.

The European embargo on Faroese fish then pushed the archipelago to explore other markets. “Today we only have free trade agreements with six countries, not with the EU […]. If we cut ourselves off from one of the markets with which we have agreements, this could be problematic for the whole next generation”, underlined the minister. “That’s why it rings so hollow when European politicians say we should just stop cooperating with the Russians,” he said.

However, the Faroese government warned during the week that it intended to consider alternatives to this agreement after the elections scheduled for December 8.

At the end of October, neighboring Norway and Russia had agreed on fishing quotas in the Barents Sea for 2023.