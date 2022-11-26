Usa Frustrates England Again In World Cup 0-0 Draw - The Denver Post

By JAMES ROBSON

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Loud boos rang out around the stadium. England fans were not happy. The United States had once again frustrated them at a World Cup.

That’s three times and counting the teams have met on football’s biggest stage and England are still awaiting their first victory against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.

Coach Gareth Southgate had previously reminded his players of this record, with the United States winning 1-0 in 1950 and drawing 1-1 in 2010. They did not appear to heed his warning and did not have not responded to Gregg Berhalter. young and dynamic team.

England beat Iran 6-2 in their opener in Qatar to vindicate their status as tournament favourites. But he could consider himself lucky not to have lost another game against the United States, after Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar with a first-half strike and Weston McKinnie lifted a shot from eight yards out.

England fans had turned out at Al Bayt Stadium ahead of the celebration of a win and a qualification for the knockout stages with one game to play.

“I want our fans back home to have a smile on their face and we haven’t quite achieved that,” Southgate said. “But people are going to react the way they react and I can’t let that affect how I feel about the team or how the team feels.

“The goal is to qualify and we have three games to do that.”

Frustrating England is one thing. But Berhalter’s job is to make it to the knockout stages.

The draw sets up a game for the United States against Iran on Tuesday for a place in the round of 16. Iran beat Wales 2-0 earlier and sit second in Group B with three points, one ahead of the Americans.

“It sets up our first World Cup knockout game,” Berhalter said. “We win or we are out of the World Cup. This is going to be our priority as we prepare the team for the next game.

“But the most important thing is to understand the intensity that Iran will bring. They played a great game today. Played with a ton of spirit will have to be ready if we are to have any chance of advancing.

Southgate, meanwhile, will try to bring their players back up. He described them as discouraged after the exhilarating victory over Iran.

And despite the boos, England still lead the group with four points.

“It wasn’t the best performance, that’s for sure,” said Harry Kane, who nearly scored with a header in stoppage time. makes the final product.

“We had two or three opportunities and we didn’t put them aside.”

KANE IS WAITING

Kane, the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, is still looking for his first goal at this tournament.

MUSEH MISS

Yunus Musah, who opted to represent the United States rather than England, showed exactly what Southgate lacks with a commanding performance in midfield.

