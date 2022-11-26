USD is strongest and JPY is weakest at the start of the NA session

Strongest to weakest major currencies

The USD is strongest and the JPY is the weakest as traders (some traders) in the US return from the Thanksgiving holiday hungover to drink and/or eat. Oh the pain. Today, the US stock market will close early at 1 p.m. ET. The bond market will go until 2 p.m. England v USA starts at 7:00 p.m. GMT or 2:00 p.m. ET.

There are no economic releases on the US or Canadian calendars today. In German today, Q3 GDP came in at 0.4% vs. an estimated 0.3%. GfK consumer sentiment meanwhile improved – that’s the good news – but to -40.2 from -41.9 last month. It’s surfing on the lowest levels. The German 2-10 year spread (-26 bp yesterday) has been inverted for decades at its most, the same is true for the US 2-10 year spread (-77 bp).

China cut its reserve requirement ratio in a bid to open lending taps in the banking sector. Covid remains an issue with Covid cases hitting a new high, but oil prices are higher today with the January contract trading at $79.50 up more than 2% on the day. It traded as low as $76.85 on Wednesday and $75.30 on Monday. This is the lowest level since the beginning of the year.

A look at other markets today shows:

Spot gold is trading down $3.40 or -0.20% at $1750.96

Spot Silver is trading down $0.23 or -1.07% at $21.27

WTI Crude Oil is trading at $79.59, down 2.12%

Bitcoin price is trading at $16,505. The low price reached $16,339. The high price extended to $60,604. Monday’s low trade price reached $15,479, the lowest level since mid-November 2020.

When it comes to pre-market US equities, the major indices are trading mixed with the NASDAQ index lower and the S&P and Dow industrial average higher.

Dow Industrial Average up 60 points after Wednesday’s 95.96 point gain

The S&P index is trading down 3.5 points after gaining 23.70 points on Wednesday

The NASDAQ index is down 30 points after rising 110.91 points on Wednesday

Major indices are up for two consecutive days ahead of today’s session.

In Europe, the main indices are mixed:

German Dax, -0.07%

Frances CAC, +0.09%

UK FTSE 100 +0.23%

Spanish ibex +0.05%

Italian FTSe MIB +0.08%

on the US debt market, yields are mostly higher:

two years 4.489%, +0.7 basis points

five years 3.909%, +1.2 basis points

10 years 3.716% +0.7 basis points

30 years 3.748% +0.7 basis points

in Europe, 10-year benchmark yields are higher across the board. As mentioned above, the two to ten year gap in Germany has been at its maximum inverted for decades:

10-year European yields