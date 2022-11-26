Utah man arrested after holding RAZOR BLADE to flight passenger’s throat

A Utah man is facing federal charges after allegedly holding a razor blade to a woman’s neck during a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.

Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, of Syracuse, Utah, was traveling on the JetBlue flight on Nov. 21 when he allegedly assaulted the passenger next to him, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Fackrell was charged with carrying a weapon in an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon in United States Special Aircraft Jurisdiction.

He sat on a window seat in a row with a married woman and man and engaged in conversation with the woman, according to a criminal complaint.

Fackrell allegedly consumed “several” alcoholic beverages throughout the flight, according to court documents obtained by Gephardt Daily.

The woman had started watching a movie with headphones on and said she could hear Fackrell keep talking to herself, but she wasn’t paying attention.

Abraham Neiderhauser, who had been a passenger on the flight, filmed video of police pulling Fackrell off the plane as he tried to say a final word, shouting ‘peace’

He alleged that Fackrell then put his hand in front of the screen and told him to pause the movie.

The woman claims she took off her headphones and realized Fackrell had what appeared to be a knife placed inches from her neck, according to the complaint.

The object Fackrell allegedly held against his neck was later identified as a straight-bladed razor with a one- to two-inch blade.

Fackrell then allegedly stood up and shouted, “It’s going to be okay” and “no one has to worry”.

It is alleged that he then told the woman’s husband to “get out of there”.

The woman’s husband stood up to alert a flight attendant as she rushed down the aisle, saying Fackrell had tried to grab her by the shoulder and stop her.

Another passenger, identified as a man named Rob, seated across the aisle saw Fackrell holding an object, confronted him, and managed to get him to put the object he was holding onto the seat.

He handed the item over to the flight crew for safekeeping, according to the complaint, and then sat next to Fackrell for the duration of the flight.

It is still unclear how Fackrell got the razor on board the flight.

Another passenger on the plane recorded video of Fackrell being escorted by police after landing, according to KSL TV.

The incident allegedly took place near the end of the flight, just two hours from Salt Lake City International Airport.

Abraham Neiderhauser was returning home from a five-month trip through Europe when the incident unfolded about two hours after landing in Salt Lake City.

Neiderhauser told the broadcaster he heard a man start shouting two rows ahead of him.

“He grabs the woman next to him, he has something in his hand,” he said.

‘He said, ‘Don’t worry, she’ll be fine. She’ll be fine,” and it was kind of weird and rather disturbing too, the way he grabbed her. And it’s like, what is this? Is it like a weapon or what?

Neiderhauser later discovered that Fackrell allegedly held a straight razor to the woman’s throat.

‘He’s like, ‘This isn’t some 9/11 shit.’ He’s like, ‘just land the plane, and you’ll be fine.’ We didn’t understand why he wanted the plane to land,” he said.

“Everyone was really scared. The area around which he and Rob were engaging has just cleared out, it’s as if the whole front part of the plane is empty. The entire airline crew was gone,” Neiderhauser said.

Neiderhauser said there was a collective “sigh of relief” when the plane landed and Fackrell was taken off the flight, he noted the experience was “traumatic”.

The Good Samaritan, I was told, is called Rob, you can see him sit down as police take 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell of Syracuse off the plane. Fackrell was federally charged with the razor assault. ( Abraham Neiderhauser) — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) November 24, 2022

“During that time, I don’t know how long it’s been, 30 minutes, everyone’s kind of in suspense as to what’s going to happen. Rob was very brave, you know, stepping up like that.

Neiderhauser filmed video of police pulling Fackrell out of the plane as he spoke his last words, telling everyone “peace”.

“You could kind of feel the whole plane breathing out this collective sigh of relief,” Neiderhauser said.

“After he left, everyone cheered for Rob because they were so grateful to him. I think for a lot of people it was really traumatic.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed the complaint Nov. 22, and the case is being investigated by the Salt Lake City Police Department and an FBI task force officer.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told CBS News that the administration is “very concerned about the number of unruly passengers who engage in disruptive behavior during the flight.”

“We take our responsibility to keep the skies safe for the traveling public very seriously and are introducing new X-ray technology to more airports to improve our ability to better detect objects such as the one used in this incident,” he said. said the spokesperson.

“We commend the actions of the flight attendants and other passengers on this flight.”

It is unclear when Fackrell will appear in court.

Last year, 1,099 investigations were opened into unruly passengers, a sharp increase from 2020, when there were 183 investigations.

This year, 2,178 unruly passengers were reported as of November 1.