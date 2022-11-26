Walmart is the most searched retailer for Black Friday deals

This year, shoppers searched the most at Walmart for online Black Friday deals.

Online sales during Black Friday are expected to set a new record of $9 billion.

Direct-to-consumer retailers have also benefited from online shopping.

This year, Walmart was the most popular retailer among shoppers looking for Black Friday deals online, CNBC reported.

Searches for discounts at the big box retailer are up 386% from a year ago, according to data collected by ad tech firm Captify. Target took second place, followed by Kohls and Amazon.

People are spending more money online than ever before as e-commerce has exploded over the past two years. Online sales during Black Friday are expected to set a new record of $9 billion, Insider previously reported.

But it’s not just big box stores that are benefiting from digital shoppers. Direct-to-consumer retailers have also benefited.

Harley Finkelstein, president of e-commerce platform Shopify, told CNN that 10% of all US e-commerce is serviced by the company. According to data from Shopify, more than 7.9 million unique shoppers purchased from a Shopify retailer as of 12:00 p.m. Friday.