We need to ban Chinese-made drones in all governments, like the DOD has already done

On Friday’s show of “Varney & Co.” of the Fox Business Network, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to reports of Chinese-made drones entering restricted airspace over Washington, D.C. by calling for a ban at all levels of government . on such “China-made surveillance tools,” as the Ministry of Defense was already doing.

Waltz said: “The Chinese manufacturer, DJI, has promised to implement software called geofencing, which basically means that these drones literally cannot fly over sensitive sites or DC itself. The problem is that it’s really easy, anyone can come in and hack this technology. What is the danger? They could be used to invade airports and shoot down airliners. They could be used to invade a certain address or a large gathering like a grand opening or they could sit on, say, a sensitive building, sensitive site and collect all cellular, WiFi and other data. And if the Chinese are behind this, according to their own law, this company must provide all the data requested by the Chinese Communist Party. So we banned them from the Department of Defense. Sen. Rubio (R-FL) is seeking to ban them government-wide, but we need to do even more. We have state and local law enforcement who fly these things. So not only do we need more defenses, but we need to stop US agencies from using these Chinese-made surveillance tools.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett