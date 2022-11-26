What are the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches taking place today? November 26 game schedule – NBC Chicago

What are the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches taking place today? November 26 game schedule – NBC Chicago
Six days into the 2022 FIFA World Cup course and the adrenaline is pumping.

Day 6 started with two wins and a draw. Iran beat Wales 2-0 while Qatar were the first country eliminated from the tournament after losing 3-1 to Senegal. Later, the Netherlands and Ecuador ended their match in a draw.

Today’s show featured Christian Pulisic leading the Stars and Stripes against Harry Kane and world powerhouse England, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

With Day 7 of Saturday November 26 coming up, here is the list of four matches to watch:

Tunisia-Australia (Group D)

The action begins with a Group D battle between Tunisia and Australia. Tunisia are coming off a 0-0 draw with Denmark while Australia are coming off a 4-1 loss to France, clearly looking for redemption.

Kick-off time is 5 a.m. ET, 2 a.m. PT.

Poland-Saudi Arabia (Group C)

This Group C fixture features Poland, who just drew 0-0 with Mexico, and Saudi Arabia, who have been dominating this year’s World Cup so far after a surprising 2-1 win over Lionel Messi and the Argentinian team.

Kick-off time is 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT.

France-Denmark (Group D)

This Group D game pits France, who are coming off a 4-1 win over Australia, against Denmark, who are coming off a 0-0 draw with Tunisia.

Kick-off time is 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.

Argentina-Mexico (Group C)

Argentina come into this Group C fixture hoping to redeem themselves after a devastating 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Will Messi take his team higher this time? Mexico, meanwhile, are coming off a 0-0 draw with Poland.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.

You can watch all the games in English on FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo. Matches will be available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

FIFA Copa Mundial 2022 en Español on Peacock

