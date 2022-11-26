What if gun owners had to take a test? The Czech Republic offers an answer.

Comment this story Comment

PRAGUE — When eight people were seated in the classroom, the supervisor put on his glasses and said it was time to start. He took attendance. He glared as someone arrived late. He described how the test would work – 30 multiple-choice questions, 40 minutes – and how to correctly mark an X on the answer sheet. Then he ordered telephones; only pen and paper, he said, were allowed on the table.

“If someone needs to go to the bathroom, now is the time,” he said.

The test had all the tedious notes of a high school exam, right down to the motivational poster on the wall saying “I will.”

But in the Czech Republic, it’s part of how you get a gun.

And 40 minutes later, three of the nine had already failed, walked through the door as the others moved on to the later stages of the exam, where they had to prove their ability to handle a weapon safely and shoot accurately. .

In an America torn by gun violence, with the recent mass shootings at a Walmart in Virginia and an LGBTQ club in Colorado, guns can often be purchased without even a background check. While the country is divided over the slightest changes to gun laws, the question is only hypothetical: what if someone who wanted a gun had to prove their competence first?

The Czech Republic embodies an answer. By European standards, its gun laws are permissive. It allows people to carry concealed weapons for the purpose of self-defense, and it is one of the few countries in the world – and the only one in Europe – that grants the constitutional right to bear arms. But the exercise of this right depends on the test.

Czech lawmakers and gun owners say their national system dramatically increases the chances of responsible ownership. The rules also require health clearance and background checks, and require safe storage of weapons once they are purchased. In a country more populous than New York, there have been seven gun homicides in all of last year.

“We really have bad politics in many ways here – corruption. But something I’m proud of is this law,” said Martin Fiser, 35, a weapons instructor. “It can be a model for the rest of the world.”

Testing is mandatory for anyone who wants a gun, including hunters, collectors, even those who inherit a shotgun from a grandfather. The standards are high: The test consists of questions randomly drawn from a pool of 501 possible ones. Those trying to get the hardest license to get – for concealed carry – can only miss one question. The failure rate is around 40%.

“Practical courses are not compulsory. But without it, you have a slim chance of passing,” said Pavel Ausficir, who works at a shooting range in Prague.

He mentioned a government app and website where people can study for the written part of the exam.

The questions are specific and probe into the details of security legislation and the penal code. An example:

According to government regulation no. 217/2017, hunting black powder, smokeless powder and matches may only be stored:

A: In a place where the air humidity does not exceed 70% and at a temperature not exceeding 25 degrees Celsius;

B: In a dry place without direct sunlight, at a temperature not exceeding 30 degrees Celsius;

C: In a dry place, at a temperature not exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

“It’s not that a person needs to memorize the law,” Ausficir said, “but the test surely verifies that he has read it.”

The notion of testing potential gun owners is not unique to the Czech Republic. Many countries in the European Union have some sort of proficiency exam, although the difficulty varies.

Some US states, including California and Connecticut, require either safety training or an exam before a firearms license is issued. But the majority of states allow people to carry guns without ever learning how to shoot. At the national level, the mosaic of rules poses a problem. Even those in more restrictive states can circumvent testing requirements by purchasing firearms from private vendors online.

In states that have exams, the requirements “are not as tough as what the Czech Republic has put in place,” said Sean Holihan, state legislative director for the gun violence prevention group led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.).

Czech lawmakers say they have a luxury that Americans don’t. Guns are not a politically tense issue. About 1 in 30 Czechs holds a firearms license. For most others, the issue is rarely discussed.

The constitutional right to bear arms was only put in place last year, not because of a popular groundswell, but because lawmakers liked the national laws as they are and wanted to s ensuring that EU initiatives adopted in response to terrorist attacks would not undermine them.

“Firearms are valued by gun owners,” said Martin Cervicek, senator and former chairman of the Czech police force. “But they are not considered sacred.”

This sentiment, and the absence of any major gun lobby, facilitated the hardening of the system. After a gunman killed eight people at a Czech restaurant in 2015 in a rare mass shooting – carried out by a legal gun owner who showed signs of mental instability – laws were swiftly amended to give police the power to seize weapons when a person’s mental capacity is in doubt.

The last Czech mass shooting took place in 2019, when a gunman killed seven people in a hospital. But the attacker, who was not allowed to legally own a firearm, had to go to great lengths to make a weapon.

The Czech national testing system was born in the vacuum of the communist collapse of 1989. The communists had decreed that firearms could only be issued under license to those who demonstrated it. But in practice, almost no one, apart from the police and party apparatchiks, had been able to get one. As the new Czech democracy tried to interpret this vague law, local police began to conduct examinations. In a few years, the system is formalized: a written and practical test, supervised by a commissioner appointed by the government. The country has steadily expanded the pool of possible questions for applicants.

The Czech Interior Ministry, which oversees the testing system, did not allow The Washington Post to participate in the testing. But he shared uncut videos of several testing sessions, which take place at gun centers across the country, usually in groups of 15 to 20 people.

Jan Bartosek, the department’s director of firearms policy, said the hardest part is safe handling, when someone has to show they can take a gun apart, put it back together and deal with outages like a firecracker charge or double feed. One of the videos showed a woman being asked to simulate the event of a misfire. She was supposed to keep the gun pointed at a target for 10 seconds, just in case the shot came late. But she instead tried to unload him immediately.

“Unfortunately, I have to end your exam right here,” said the test administrator.

Bartosek, showing the video to The Post, said the woman then had to sign a document confirming the failure. She would be eligible to possibly retake the test. But many people who fail quit after one try, he says.

In any country “you can focus on regulating weapons or regulating people,” Bartosek said. “We mainly focus on people.”

The Czech Republic has seen a slight increase in the number of people seeking weapons this year, which authorities attribute to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ludek Cakl, 43, a computer developer and father of two, said the war, in which so many Ukrainians were forced to take up arms, made him reassess the value of knowing how to handle a weapon.

So last month he began the process of getting a gun: visiting his doctor, getting an unequivocal mental health check, paying a treatment fee, and then, five days before his official test , arriving at an underground shooting range, where he stood in front of a yellow table and assembled a CZ-75 semi-automatic pistol.

“The commission is going to ask you to describe the different parts of the weapon,” an instructor told Cakl.

Cakl took notes on a clipboard.

After several hours, it was time for shooting practice and he was led into a dark, tunnel-like shooting range under the tracks of the Prague metro, its walls slamming every time a train passed.

Cakl learned that on test day he should hit the target four times out of five. He would shoot a pistol 10 yards from the target. And then a rifle at 25 meters.

So that’s what he did. The instructor told him how to plant his feet, how to keep a steady hand, and how even his breathing could influence the aim of the rifle nestled against his shoulder.

First he tried the gun: all on target.

Then he tried the gun from further away: he hit four out of five.

“My first shots,” Cakl said, looking at the bullet holes.

The instructor offered a handshake and pulled out a pocket knife, cutting through the target leaf – a keepsake for Cakl.

“A great result,” said the instructor.

But Cakl, leaving the shooting range, said he was still nervous. He had so many things going through his mind.

“It’s harder than I expected,” he said.

He told the instructor that he wanted to come back for another lesson before his exam.