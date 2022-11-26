Why publishers are refunding those who bought $600 limited edition books autographed by Bob Dylan

Fans were over the moon when they discovered American singer Bob Dylan’s limited edition book titled The Philosophy of Modern Song was personally autographed by the legendary singer himself.

Without thinking twice, they went ahead and bought the $600 book published by Simon & Schuster. But what was a shattering disappointment, many customers discovered that the “original autograph” was indeed a replica.

It wasn’t long before people started attacking the book’s publisher for deceiving them.

The publisher’s official website, which is now deleted, read “LIST PRICE $599. These are final sales and non-returnable. Additionally, the website “guaranteed to be personally hand-signed by Bob Dylan!”

Naturally, the “originally signed” copy has driven the price of books up by multiples while unsigned copies are priced at $45.

Announcing The Philosophy of Modern Song, a masterclass in the art and craft of songwriting and the first book of new writing since Chronicles of 2004: Volume One, by Nobel laureate Bob Dylan. Learn more and pre-order your copy here: pic.twitter.com/614rbZOml8 — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) March 8, 2022

Those who received the limited edition books also received a letter from the publishers saying, “You hold something very special in your hands, one of only 900 copies available in the United States of The Philosophy of Modern Song signed Bob Dylan. This is Bob’s first book of new writing from Chronicles, Volume One, published in 2004, and since winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. This letter confirms that the copy of the book you have was hand-signed by Bob Dylan.

The publishers have now issued an apology.

Let’s take a closer look at the details of the controversy.

What is the book about?

If it’s about Bob Dylan, it should be about music.

The singer began working on the book in 2010. In modern song philosophy, Dylan wrote his ideas about the nature of popular music. Throughout the book, he wrote over 66 chapters where he opined on songs by other artists like Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, Nina Simone, and Frank Sintra, among others.

He analyzed each song by breaking them down into parts and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal. The book also contains nearly 150 selected photos of Bob Dylan and his fellow artists, which serve as a visual treat for readers.

How did the controversy unfold?

According to a report by CBS News, the shocking revelations about the book emerged in October, before many readers had even received their copies. A popular YouTuber shared a video on the platform that showed a signed copy of the book.

He said in the video: “It was painfully clear that he was never signed by Bob. Second, the lines are 100% even and have distinct start and stop points.

He also noted that given Dylan’s age (81), the signature wouldn’t have been so neat and precise. “At 81, you would expect to see jerks in his signature.”

He also warned others not to buy the book and asked to cancel their order if someone had already ordered it.

A Reddit user claimed that it looks like the book was signed with a machine that replicates someone’s signature, called an “automatic pen.”

A fan took to Twitter to express his disappointment. He said: “Definitely NOT a real signing. I have 3 real Bob cars that look nothing like this.

Buyers soon began comparing notes online to show the difference between the original and the replica of his signatures.

How are automatic pen signatures different from original signatures?

As mentioned earlier, an automatic pen machine duplicates a person’s signature and reproduces it quickly. In the past, many famous personalities have used the technique.

According Paul Fraser Collectiblesa self-written signature is distinctly different from the original.

An automatic pen signature can be spotted by assessing the thickness of the autograph, as machines typically produce signatures that are generally the same thickness and pressure, making it extremely uniform. Meanwhile, a person may not be as consistent when signing their own name due to the changing positions of our hands.

Second, in an automatic pen machine, the pen is static when it touches a page. Signatures often start with a dot and end with another. People don’t usually put dots before and after their signature.

Justin Steffman, a professional authenticator said New York Times that even he thinks the signatures were self-written. Explaining the difference between the two, he said, “A pen machine, it goes from dot to dot,” with each stroke beginning and ending with more pressure applied to the page. Therefore, autopen signatures lack the flow of actual calligraphy.

Publishers apologize

Acknowledging the error, Simon & Schuster issued a public apology to everyone who received the books.

They said, “To those who bought the modern song philosophy limited edition, we apologize. It turns out that the limited edition books contain Bob’s original signature, but in a form of a written replica. We process this information by offering each buyer an immediate refund.

Although, according to a report by Los Angeles Timesall refunds were supposed to be made automatically to customers, it is unclear whether they were initiated or not.

Bob Dylan, however, said nothing about it.

