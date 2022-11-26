Wild suffer minor setback in 4-3 loss to Maple Leafs

After rediscovering their identity earlier this week with a blowout win on home ice, the Wild suffered a minor setback on Friday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

Though they managed to keep the game close for the better part of 60 minutes, the Wild couldn’t muster enough offense in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was a slow start for the Wild as Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner drew first blood with a wrist shot through traffic that made it 1-0. The puck appeared to glance off of Matt Dumba before hitting the back of the net

The response from the Wild was impressive as Kirill Kaprizov leveled the sore at 1-1 on the power play. He posted up near the crease and hammered home a rebound after an initial shot from Joel Eriksson Ek.

That score was shortlived, though, as less than a minute later Maple Leafs winger Zach Aston-Reese unleashed a spinning shot that somehow snuck past Marc-Andre Fleury in the crease.

Not long into the second period, Matt Boldy helped the Wild tie the game at 2-2. finishing off a perfect pass from Alex Goligoski off the rush. That was the last time the Wild scored.

With the game hanging in the balance midway through the second period, a blocked landed right in front of Maple Leafs winger Calle Jarnkrok, who made it 3-2 with a easy goal.

That paved the way for the third period where the Wild pushed hard in attempt to tie the game. Any thoughts of a comeback faded away when Maple Leafs winger William Nylander ripped a shot from the slot to stretch the lead to 4-2.

As the game wound to a close Mats Zuccarello cut the deficit to 4-3 with a shot in close. In the final moments, Kaprizov had a chance to tie it, and Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray made a huge save to effectively end the game.