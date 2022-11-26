Working Strategies: Career books for yourself or others

Ah, Thanksgiving weekend — the perfect time to eat leftovers, watch sports, look for deals and … read career books?

Well, maybe not that last one. But as long as you’re already shopping, why not consider some helpful books for yourself or someone else on your holiday list? Here are four to get you started.

The Burnout Challenge: Managing people’s relationships with their jobs, by Christina Maslach and Michael P. Leiter, Harvard University Press, 2022, $28. We might as well start with the elephant in the room. Burnout is front of mind for so many people these days, it feels like its own epidemic. Indeed, as authors Maslach and Leiter point out, it certainly leads to health problems and ongoing issues for workers at all levels.

This is a well-written book grounded in current research and career theories, as well as historical workplace practices. It’s not a light read, but it’s not a grind either. This will be a good fit if you’re interested in a deeper look at this issue and solutions that could work for you or the teams you lead.

The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and reset your career, by Jason Tartick, HarperCollins Leadership, 2022, $25. On a decidedly lighter note, how about career advice from a social media hottie (1.2 million followers) who took a spin on season 14 of ABC’s The Bachelorette?

OK, that was just to get your attention. There’s more to Tartick than a winning smile, such as his successful forays as a business consultant and investment entrepreneur. But before all that, there was his sentence in “career jail” — the name he gives to the investment banking job in which he succeeded despite the anxiety attacks it gave him.

For those who have read other books on restarting their careers, this probably won’t cover new territory. But for someone younger who is just connecting to these concepts, one distinct value of Tartick’s version is his use of current cultural reference points. To paraphrase the famous Oldsmobile ad, this isn’t your father’s career book, and that’s a good thing if the intended reader isn’t your father.

The Unfair Advantage: How you already have what it takes to succeed, by Ash Ali and Hasan Kubba, St. Martin’s Press, 2020, $28. First published in the United Kingdom just before the pandemic and then reprinted in the United States, this book was originally meant to help the authors’ fellow U.K. entrepreneurs and clients vying for funds from venture capitalists.

The title, Unfair Advantage, comes from the authors’ contention that life isn’t fair. Rather than focusing on the disparities, and in lieu of working hard to overcome a tilted system, they urge others to identify and leverage their own “unfair” advantage. Whether that turns out to be connections, specific skills, the luck of timing or location, or even an engaging hard-luck story, they advise building on that advantage as a primary strategy.

As the children of Pakistani and Iraqi immigrants, respectively, Ali and Kubba have compelling insights to share about the roles played by status, bias and cultural insights in shaping how entrepreneurs view the world — and how the world views them. Although they’re focused on business owners (including a quick-start guide for startups), most of their content fits well for job seekers and careerists as well.

Unlock Your Potential: The ultimate guide for creating your dream life in the modern world, by Jeff Lerner, Matt Holt Books, 2022, $28. Ready to get rich, and live your best life? Well, maybe you are and maybe you aren’t, according to Lerner. It won’t depend on your circumstances, he says, so much as your determination and belief in the possibilities.

This is the classic you-can-do-it-too book, written by a classic pitchman, which is hard to resist. Lerner’s exhortations to rely less on conventional paths to success (college, job, promotion, retirement) would ring hollow if they weren’t based on his own experiences as an entrepreneur.

In interesting ways, he both echoes and contradicts the premises put forth by the authors of Unfair Advantage, which makes for an absorbing exercise when going through both books at the same time. It’s a fun read in either case, with practical advice about planning for success and then working the plan.

Related Articles Business |

Working Strategies: Application hesitation: Time to get off the sidelines

Business |

Working Strategies: Testing your limits as a worker with disabilities

Business |

Working Strategies: Unintended consequences of salary transparency laws

Business |

Working Strategies: Working from home — Halloween edition

Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]