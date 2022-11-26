Young Ohio hunters harvest 9,515 deer in 2-day season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season ended with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division (ODNR). ). In Clinton County, 46 deer were killed in 2022 compared to the 2019-21 three-year average of 31.

Each fall, hunters 17 and under head into the woods with a non-hunting adult for a special deer hunting weekend.

“Sharing a love and appreciation for Ohio’s wildlife with the next generation is one of the greatest parts of young people’s hunting season,” said Wildlife Division Chief Kendra Wecker. “We are pleased that attendance remains strong for this special weekend.”

The top 10 counties for deer caught during Ohio’s young season include: Tuscarawas (411); Coshockon (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).

The Wildlife Division issued 39,186 young deer permits. Unused youth permits are also valid for all remaining deer hunting seasons in Ohio.

Young hunters ticked off $5,126, 3,461 deer and $928. In 2021, hunters harvested 7,632 deer during the two-day young gun season. The three-year average is 6,559 deer.

All Ohio youth hunting opportunities are available to anyone 17 years of age or younger during season dates. Youth seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl. Anyone interested in learning to hunt or mentoring a new hunter can visit the Wild Ohio Harvest community page for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops, and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.

Gun hunters of all ages can participate in the next seven-day gun season, from November 28 to December 28. 4. A bonus weapon weekend will follow on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18; The muzzleloader season will run from January 7-10, 2023. Bow hunters can hunt until Sunday, February 5, 2023. All hunters, regardless of gear, are required to wear the hunter’s orange during gun season. Find all the details in the hunting and trapping regulations 2022-23.

Successful deer hunters can check their game using the HuntFish OH mobile app, available for free from the Android and Apple app stores. Users can also explore public hunting areas, purchase hunting licenses or deer permits, and more. Beyond the app, hunters can check game by visiting ohiogamecheck.com, calling 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (1-877-824-4864), visiting a licensing agent or by calling 1-866-703-1298 (operator-assisted landowner; fees apply).

The mission of the Wildlife Division is to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and enjoyment by all. Visit wildohio.gov to learn more.

The ODNR ensures a balance between the rational use and the protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

